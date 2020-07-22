Money has been in the news during the COVID-19 pandemic. Furloughed employees didn’t have any. Businesses without customers didn’t have enough. The economy slowed to near standstill.
Then various government agencies introduced so many loan and grant programs that it became confusing. A virtual downpour of money fluttered across the nation. Not all of it landed where it was most needed. It did keep many businesses afloat, and it allowed many idled workers to keep paying rent or mortgage.
Cash from the federal government kept the economy moving forward during the early stages of the pandemic, but it came with a hefty long-term price tag. The national debt grew by $3 trillion in just three months (Statistia.com).
The government now owes more than $26 trillion, about $26,500,000,000,000 (U.S. Department of the Treasury). Divide that by the nation’s population, 329 million (U.S. Census Bureau), and that comes out to more than $80,000 each.
Just as many Americans will struggle financially in the coming months and years, the nation’s future money concerns are formidable.
Right now, though, health is a pressing immediate concern. As our grandparents used to tell us, “If you don’t have your health, you don’t have anything.”
That’s a difficult concept to digest when you’re 25 years old and invincible. It’s easier to understand when you’re 55 and one or more chronic health conditions are part of your daily life.
A near-death experience at any age can make you realize the fact of your own mortality. We’re each here for a finite amount of time. That’s a hard lesson to learn, an even harder lesson to remember.
In normal times most of us march forward from day to day without dwelling on mortality. That’s the way it should be. Life is ours to enjoy.
But during times of widespread trouble — such as contagion — society can spin into a spiral of fear. Suddenly, we’re all threatened by thoughts of mortality.
We also fret about earning enough money to carry us through to tomorrow. But that’s nothing new. Financial worries have been around every since the concept of money was invented.
My wife and recently tuned into “Hamilton,” a musical about one of our nation’s Founding Fathers. I’m not a fan of musicals, but I admit the rap tunes were catchy. My wife bought the soundtrack, so it’s been reverberating through the house for a couple of weeks. Please forgive my feeble attempt to swipe the show’s style:
Once upon a summer dreary, when coronavirus made us of each other leery, beset by social distancing and economic worry, few of us were feeling altogether cheery.
Right now, it’s a struggle to maintain a positive, forward-thinking attitude.
Like Hamilton and his contemporaries, we don’t all agree on how to deal with our shared problems. More stimulus or less? Mask or no mask? Federal or state oversight? State or county oversight? Business restrictions or not? Extended unemployment benefits or not?
The only certainty is that the future will come.
With every decision they make, business owners are juggling present and future. How can they retain employees, help ensure customers’ health, keep products or services selling, and pay the rent? How can they ensure their businesses survive today — and thrive next year?
We’re somewhere in the midst of the pandemic, and those questions are unanswerable. The solutions will involve some combination of finance and well-being.
Health and money are very different things — but both are intertwined in a complex web of personal behavior, medical services, insurance, government and employment.
“If you don’t have your health, you don’t have anything,” is an adage that rings true.
But today’s world includes a mind-boggling maze of factors that feed into personal health. Navigating that maze is hard even in the best of times.
It’s even more difficult during a pandemic.
