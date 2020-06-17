Traverse City has seen too much flooding in recent weeks. Massive amounts of rain in short periods of time overwhelmed drainage systems both natural and man-made.
All the rain eventually ended up in Lake Michigan, as it always does. But a big chunk of it took a long time to reach that destination. It paused atop roads and in yards. Some of it even took a detour inside buildings on its route toward the bay.
The storms reminded me of bad weather I’ve experienced in Michigan and elsewhere.
One summer, our entire family vacationed west. Our second night away from home found us drifting off to sleep in our dome tent at a commercial campground in southern Minnesota. The pleasant evening weather took a sudden turn for the worse when a gale whipped across from South Dakota and fell upon us like a tiger pouncing on a mouse. My wife, who was next to the zippered tent door, scooped up our youngest son and sprinted to the van a few steps away.
But I couldn’t locate our older son, who was in a sleeping bag next to me at the back of the tent. I called out to him over the screaming gale, and he answered that he was OK but couldn’t seem to move. I was in the same situation. The wind was blowing straight down, backed by huge raindrops, keeping the tent plastered around us, prisoners as effectively as Gulliver was tied down by the Lilliputians. We kept up a yelling conversation for perhaps two minutes as the storm raged, lightning and thunder all around. I desperately kept feeling toward where I knew him to be, but the tent fabric, pressed down by the monsoon, prevented me from finding him.
The deluge ceased as suddenly as it had begun. The tent magically sprang up to it’s normal posture, and there was my son, still in his drenched sleeping bag, right next to me. We stuffed the dripping tent and sleeping bags into the van and hit the road in search of a motel with a hot shower and dry beds.
My youngest son and I camped on North Manitou Island a few years later. It was a great three-day adventure during the height of the summer season.
The first night, though, delivered a downpour. I was awakened inside our tent — the same one that had survived Minnesota — during the storm by the uncomfortable sensation of being very wet, this time from the ground up instead of from the sky down. There was more than an inch of water on the tent floor. I switched on a flashlight and saw a small waterfall pouring in at the zippered door. By the time I woke my son and we jammed our stuff into backpacks, we were standing in three inches of water.
We spent the rest of the night huddled uncomfortably on the covered porch of a historic house back near the ferry dock.
A chat with the resident ranger in the morning revealed that the campsite we had selected flooded during every rainstorm. He said he might post a sign on the site that revealed this information to future campers.
The first time I visited Las Vegas generated a single durable memory.
I was in grade school, on a summer trip with my parents and siblings. It was raining hard in the desert city, and we stopped at a Denny’s, which I found exotic, because I’d never heard of the restaurant chain. I remember I had a chocolate malt, that it was good, and that the scene out the window was of heavy rain, water sluicing down a gutter into a storm drain, and blurred lights off in the distance behind the rain-speckled glass. That’s what Las Vegas means to me.
Storms of a different kind led to my current choice of eyewear.
I moved to a small town in the desert west after college. As part of an effort to improve my personal appearance, I invested in contact lenses.
They were mildly uncomfortable for a few weeks, but I grew to enjoy them. They made it easier to see through camera viewfinders, didn’t fog up when I came inside from the cold, allowed me to see much more clearly while scuba diving and made me feel slightly more confident in social situations.
But late summer brings frequent windstorms to the high desert. Wind kicks up dust from between the sagebrush. Dust gets in your eyes. And contact lenses become totally unusable for anyone who spends time outdoors.
The dust season can last months. I never got back into using contacts.
Instead, I adjusted to seeing only the center of the image through camera viewfinders, resigned myself to peering through mist after moving inside from the cold, filed down an old pair of glasses so they’d wedge inside my diving mask, and got used to feeling less confident in social situations.
But glasses remain problematic in the rain. It’s a pity they don’t come with windshield wipers.
