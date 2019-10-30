TRAVERSE CITY — Cultured Kombucha Co. will host a homebrewing bottle share on Dec. 7 from 1 to 4 p.m. at its taproom at 3842 Jupiter Crescent Drive, off South Blue Star Drive.
Homebrewers of kombucha tea are invited to gather, sip and exchange tips with other local kombucha brewers. Everyone, brewer or not, is invited to attend and sample new kombucha flavors.
Attendees with a competitive side can submit their best brews to a panel of local judges. Prizes will be awarded in three categories: flavor profile/balance, appearance and flavor creativity. Each winner will receive a prize pack.
More information is available at www.drinkcultured.com.
Cultured Kombucha, a 100 percent woman-owned company based in Traverse City, offers exotic fermentation of fine teas and sustainably sourced sugar, differing from other traditional Kombucha flavors that typically produce a sour profile.
