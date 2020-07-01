TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse Connect is launching a new initiative in an effort to attract and retain creative talent in the region.
“Michigan’s Creative Coast — Reimagining the Grand Traverse Region’s Creative & Cultural Economy” is the title of the new effort, according to a release from the organization. Creative Coast will include a website, newsletter, podcasts and other programming, Traverse Connect President and CEO Warren Call said in the release.
“Traverse Connect wants to build on this advantage by leading the charge to enhance the creative economy in the Grand Traverse Region — attracting creative and innovative business to the region, highlighting existing creative and entrepreneurial culture in the community, and leading initiatives to retain and attract creative and cultural talent,” he said in the release.
A Traverse Connect Creative Chambers program, Michigan’s Creative Coast is funded by the Michigan Film & Digital Media Office, part of the Michigan Economic Development Corporation.
Selam Ghirmai, director of the Michigan Film and Digital Media Office, said the office’s Creative Chambers Initiative “is a talent attraction and retention initiative that bolsters economic development and the creative industries by engaging the local business and creative community.”
Ghirmai said the new program will “uplift the existing makers, creators and entrepreneurs in the region, but by placing Creative Coast on the map, (Traverse Connect is) going to be able to attract new talent from bigger cities.”
Programming launches this summer with the Creative Coast Podcast a 12-part series produced by Airloom Media highlighting creative entrepreneurs in the region.
According to the release, additional planned programming includes:
- Scholarships for the 2020-21 Leadership Grand Traverse covering 90 percent of the $2,000 tuition fees.
- A Creative Economy Directory of creative professionals in the region. The directory is a partnership between Traverse Connect and The Boardman Review.
- A Michigan’s Creative Coast website to “highlight the impressive lifestyle and career opportunities in the area, specifically in the tech ecosystem, traded industries, creative sectors, and remote work as well as the region’s cultural and artistic vibrancy.”
The Creative Coast newsletter is scheduled to launch next week, according to the release. Visit https://traverseconnect.com/our-region/creative-coast/ for more information or to sign up.
More information on the Michigan Film & Digital Media Office is available at https://www.michiganbusiness.org/industries/mfdmo/.
