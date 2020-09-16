LANSING — The Michigan Craft Beverage Council is accepting research grant proposals for 2021.
The maximum grant award is $40,000. Application deadline is Oct. 19 at 3 p.m.
Grant proposals will be accepted on any research topic.
According to a release from the MCBC, projects will be prioritized for funding including “climate change impacts; crop quality analysis; new varieties for hops, fruit, barley, grain, or other agricultural inputs that are used in craft beverage production; and dissemination of research relevant to Michigan’s craft beverage supply chain to industry members or groups.”
A complete list of grant proposal criteria is available at https://tinyurl.com/mcbcgrants.
Proposals will be reviewed by a Joint Evaluation Committee in December. Final funding decisions will be made by the MCBC in January. Approved projects can start in January.
Proposals can be submitted by email at MDARD-CraftBev@Michigan.gov. Submissions after the deadline will not be considered.
More information on application and grant guidelines, as well as past projects receiving funding, ia available at https://tinyurl.com/mcbcgrantinfo. More information on the MCBC is available at www,michigancraftbeverage.com.
