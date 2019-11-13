TRAVERSE CITY — The name on the front is unchanged. The dough recipe has been duplicated. Same for the sauce.
Founded in 1985 in Interlochen, Cicero’s Pizza has opened a second location in Traverse City at 1779 S. Garfield Ave.
Cicero’s opened its second location on Sept. 9. Co-owner Lance Lumsden said expanding outside of Interlochen has been part of the plan since he and brother Vince took over operation of the long-time eatery in September 2015.
“That was our goal from Day One,” Lumsden said. “When we bought Cicero’s, we wanted to expand the brand within four or five years and we hit it nearly exactly. This was time.”
The new Traverse City location also has a third owner, Lance’s son, Spencer.
Like the Interlochen location, the Traverse City Cicero’s isn’t open for lunch and doesn’t sell slices.
“Our pizza is way too good for it to set out for hours,” Lance Lumsden said. “Buying the whole pie is the best way to do it.”
The new restaurant is open 3-10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, 3-11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
The Traverse City location doesn’t have a lot of seating. There’s only one table and a handful of bar stools, total seating for just 12.
“Our model isn’t dine in,” Lance Lumsden said. “It’s delivery and take-out. That’s what we want.”
The elder Lumsden said delivery is 80 percent of Cicero’s business. Spencer Lumsden said delivery within a four-mile radius starts at 5 p.m. daily.
Similar to its first location, there isn’t a wide menu in Traverse City. That’s also by design, Lance Lumsden said.
“We just do pizza,” Lance Lumsden said. “We don’t do wings, we don’t do calzones, we don’t do subs. We do pizza, salads and breadsticks because we’re good at it.”
Vinnie Bread — named for Lance’s brother, who doesn’t live in the area — is one of the top-selling items. Lance Lumsden described Vinnie Bread as “mozzarella bread hyped up on bacon.”
The Lumsdens said the secret to a good New York-style hand-tossed pizza lies in the dough, the sauce and cheese from Grande in Wisconsin. Lance Lumsden called Grande the “Ferrari of cheeses.”
“We have the best cheese possible,” Spencer Lumsden added.
“We make the dough every day; that’s the key,” Lance Lumsden said. “That’s how it started 30 years ago. We didn’t change the dough or the sauce (when we bought the business). We just redid the menu.”
Since carryout and delivery are emphasized in the second location, Lance Lumsden said customer service is a big focus.
“We welcome everybody and open the door when they leave,” Lance Lumsden said. “In Traverse City it’s about the experience. It’s not just about the food. It’s got to be an experience, and we try to provide that.”
“They’re liking us,” Spencer Lumsden said of Cicero’s success the first two months in the new location. “We have a lot of comeback customers.”
Lance’s wife, Paula, and son Hunter, age 23, manage the Interlochen Cicero’s location.
Lance Lumsden said he knows there are other pizza options in Traverse City. He also knows there are other family-run pizza restaurants.
“We just want to in the rotation,” Lance Lumsden said.
