April calendars typically include several circled dates.
In addition to Easter, Passover, Ramadan, spring break and the less popular, Tax Day, there is one you may not have highlighted but should. It’s called National Healthcare Decisions Day and it arrives this Sunday, April 16.
This day could prove to be the most important for ourselves and our loved ones in the event of an unexpected health crisis.
Why?
During my career as a physician, I have counseled families forced to make difficult healthcare decisions on behalf of a loved one. Those who have planned and completed an advance care directive make it so much easier for friends and family during the most difficult of circumstances.
National Healthcare Decisions Day is set aside as an important reminder to encourage people to fill out an advance care directive.
You have the right as a patient to participate in decision making concerning medical treatment. That includes the right to give informed consent to do something or the informed refusal to not. Advance care planning documents, such as the Michigan Physician Orders for Scope of Treatment (MI-POST) and informational agencies such as Making Choices Michigan are straightforward to access, and they are proven ways to ensure that our wishes are known in the event of an unexpected illness, sudden injury, or disease progression that leaves us in a state in which we are unable to make decisions for ourselves.
Advance care planning does two things:
- It allows you to choose the person you want to speak on your behalf should you become incapacitated and cannot speak for yourself. This individual becomes your patient advocate, and only speaks on your behalf if you become unable to do so yourself.
- It puts your treatment preferences in writing, such as your decisions about life-sustaining treatment or a do-not-resuscitate/do-not-intubate order (DNR/DNI).
Anyone 18 and older can create an Advance Care Directive and it can be changed at any time as your care goals change. It’s important to have a discussion with loved ones about your healthcare wishes. In addition to those who would advocate for you, copies of your directive should be shared with your primary care provider as well as the hospital where you would most likely receive care.
Working on a medical directive and choosing the right spokesperson is also a good time to think about organ donation. More than 100,000 people nationwide are waiting for an organ transplant, enough to fill every seat in Michigan Stadium. A single organ donor can impact up to eight lives while a tissue donor can impact up to 75. Health systems across the state, including Munson Healthcare, work with Gift of Life Michigan to fulfill last wishes and provide new hope to those in need of a transplant.
Organ donation wishes can be indicated through joining the Michigan Organ Donor Registry when you renew your driver’s license. For those who have not joined the state registry, you can also indicate your donation wishes in your advance care directive or the “Making Choices Michigan” form which has a page dedicated to organ and tissue donation.
In honor of National Healthcare Decision Day, Munson Healthcare is offering free virtual and in-person advance care planning workshops for the general public. Classes are available Friday, April 14 at 11:30 a.m. at the Traverse Area District Library, Thursday, April 20 at 11 a.m. at Munson Medical Center, and a virtual class on May 2. The workshops will help you think through the types of medical decisions appropriate for your stage in life.
This topic can be uncomfortable to think about, let alone talk about. But the peace of mind it can provide those who care about us is immeasurable should the unexpected occur.
To register for a workshop, just go to munsonhealthcare.org and click on the “Classes & Events” tab and then on “Advance Care Planning.”
