During recent Munson Healthcare news conferences, I have been asked about wait times in our emergency departments and why, in some instances, they are longer than usual.
That is one of the realities of the pandemic. The prevalence of COVID-19 in our region and across Michigan, coupled with other severely ill patients, adds further demand on hospitals. Right now, patients at every emergency department across the state are experiencing these kinds of waits when patient volumes and the number of severely ill patients are at their highest.
Our region over the past several weeks has been above the state average in terms of COVID-19 positivity, meaning more people are transmitting and contracting the virus, some of whom are hospitalized as a result. In many ways, emergency departments can be an early indicator of upcoming challenges for the entire public health system. As hospitals, long term care and skilled nursing facilities fill up across our region and around the state, there can be delays in moving patients from the ER and into the appropriate place for further care.
Emergency Departments are designed to assess patients, stabilize them — putting first priority on the most severe and emergent cases — and then transition them to the to the next step in their care. That next step might be surgery or a hospital stay for the most seriously ill or sending non-emergent cases back to their primary care provider the next day for further evaluation and treatment. A number of factors impact emergency department wait times, many of which you can’t see from the waiting room, including:
- Ambulances bringing in critically ill or injured patients through a separate entrance
- A high number of severely ill patients being in the ER at one time
- A high number of patients in the hospital and challenges discharging some to other facilities can create delays in moving new patients from the ER into the hospital
Anyone experiencing a life-threatening event that requires immediate medical, surgical or psychiatric care should call 9-1-1 or seek care in an Emergency Department. These types of events include heart attack, stroke and other traumatic injuries. These are always the first cases to receive care in an Emergency Department.
While there are times of day when an Emergency Department may be the only option, many cases that are less severe could be appropriately treated in another setting. In non-emergent situations, it’s always ideal to begin with your primary care provider if possible. Most primary care offices offer same-day appointments, on-call weekend hours and virtual visits. When a primary care provider is not available, Munson Healthcare Urgent Care and Walk-In clinics can meet many needs.
Urgent Care or a Walk-In clinic can treat non-life-threatening allergic reactions and other conditions such as cuts that don’t involve much blood loss but may need stitches, earaches, flu, low-grade fevers, minor broken bones and fractures, sprains and strains and urinary tract infections. If you’re wondering where to go or need help finding a doc you can also call the Munson Healthcare Ask-A-Nurse hotline (a free service) at 231-935-0951.
Whether it’s an emergency department, urgent care, or walk-in clinic, we know our patients are seeking comfort and relief. Munson Healthcare is committed to providing the highest quality of care as quickly as possible. However, at any given time, particularly during a global pandemic, patient volumes can spike which can affect someone’s wait.
It’s been a long 19 months for all of us. The pandemic has impacted our lives in ways we could have never foreseen and tested our caregivers in ways we couldn’t have imagined just a short time ago. Nevertheless, our dedicated staff continue to adapt to change every day and provide care with compassion while pushing through the most extraordinary circumstances healthcare has seen in 100 years.
We have so greatly appreciated the support we’ve received from our community over the last year and a half. What’s more, we appreciate your understanding as our committed staff navigate unprecedented demand on the healthcare system. Please know we will continue to be there with multiple options to ensure you are able to receive the right care, in the right place, at the right time.
