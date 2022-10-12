While red, orange and yellow may decorate the trees during October, the fall also includes a lot of pink — on ribbons, signs, posters and possibly shoes and jerseys at sporting events. The color is a reminder about the importance of breast cancer screening and awareness.
American Cancer Society statistics project there will be 8,900 new cases of breast cancer in Michigan in 2022 and 1,390 deaths from the disease. Statistics from 2015-2019 show a death rate in Michigan of 20.4 women per 100,000. That equates to more than 100 women in our northern Michigan region each year.
National Cancer Institute statistics from 2014-2018 show that the rate of breast cancer incidence in Grand Traverse County women is 137 per 100,000 compared with the state average of 123 per 100,000. The county’s average also exceeds the national rate of 126 per 100,000. The incidence rates in other counties in our region per 100,000 are Leelanau, 136; Benzie, 118; Kalkaska, 102 and Antrim, 98.
It is important to understand that breast cancer is the most common cancer in American women after skin cancers, according to the American Cancer Society. That is why it is important for all women 40 and older to have a conversation with their provider about obtaining a mammogram on a regular basis to ensure that any signs of the disease are caught early.
Women with a family history of the disease, or who in other ways may be at higher risk, may be advised by their provider to begin screenings earlier in life.
Breast cancer sometimes begins with no symptoms. Other times, symptoms may include:
- A change in the shape, skin or appearance of the breast.
- Pain or swelling in any area of the breast, not linked to your menstrual cycle or breast feeding.
- Nipple discharge other than breast milk.
- A new lump in the breast or underarm.
- Unexplained weight loss.
To catch any cancer cells early, a mammogram screening involves the technician taking X-ray images of the patient’s breasts to detect lumps and any other abnormalities. The entire process typically takes about 20-30 minutes.
At Smith Family Breast Health Center in Traverse City, and most other Munson Healthcare facilities, 3-D digital technology has become the gold standard for all women, supplanting 2D screening mammography as the most effective screening technology. Women obtaining their first mammogram are advised to obtain a 3-D mammogram.
Radiologist Ryan Holmes, M.D., shares that with 3D screening mammography, also referred to as digital breast tomosynthesis (DBT), an X-ray moves in an arc over the breast, taking multiple low-dose X-ray images of the breast from different angles. The 3D images are synthesized by a computer into thin “slices” which allows the radiologist to look at multiple layers of breast tissue, one layer at a time. For the patient, having a 3D mammogram is very similar to having a 2D mammogram, including the amount of compression of the breasts and the time in compression. The 3D technology is now covered by most insurance providers.
Our data shows that Smith Family Breast Health Center screenings have returned to pre-pandemic levels and overall, more than 32,000 women have been screened systemwide. However, our work isn’t done until every woman 40 and older is screened. Studies show women who delay screenings are at increased risk for more serious outcomes, including death. However, even the most advanced stage of breast cancer can still be treated.
As you’re enjoying the fall colors this season, be sure to “think pink.” Our number one tool in the fight against breast cancer is prevention. If you haven’t been screened, schedule an appointment. If you have, be sure your friends, family and loved ones have made one for themselves.
For more information about breast cancer services and how to schedule a mammogram, visit munsonhealthcare.org/pink.
