Specialists play an important role in any healthcare system and Munson Healthcare is fortunate to have professionals in our region representing 76 different specialties of medical care, including gastroenterology.
The men and women in this field are experts in diseases of the digestive tract. They are also the specialists who provide a very important screening for colorectal cancer — a colonoscopy. March is colorectal cancer awareness month. The spotlight on this disease is important because colorectal cancer remains the second most common cancer in the United States after lung cancer.
We know that people can be apprehensive about getting a colonoscopy, but during the 30-60 minute procedure, you are sedated and it is pain free. Most importantly, it is the gold standard for finding colorectal cancer in early stages — when it can most successfully be treated.
The most recent data from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services website shows that of those eligible for a colonoscopy in northern Michigan, an estimated 27.6 percent did not get screened. If we look in the five-county region (Antrim, Benzie, Grand Traverse, Kalkaska and Leelanau counties), 55 percent of colorectal cancer cases are not diagnosed until the late stages.
The American Cancer Society reports about 65 percent of people diagnosed with colon cancer survive five years following diagnosis, while the figure is 67 percent of those with rectal cancer. A colonoscopy helps prevent the disease by removing polyps or small growths from the colon before they can turn cancerous. Those reluctant to undergo a colonoscopy should talk to their primary care provider or gastroenterologist to see if they are eligible for other less invasive screenings.
Risk factors for colorectal cancers increase as we age. That’s why the recommended age to begin colonoscopy screening is now 45 years old. Other risk factors include:
- A personal history of inflammatory bowel disease
- A personal or family history of colorectal cancer or polyps
- An inherited genetic syndrome such as Lynch syndrome
- Lack of regular physical activity
- Being overweight or obese
- A diet high in red or processed meats
- Type 2 diabetes
- Alcohol or tobacco use
Warning signs for the disease include constipation, diarrhea, narrowing stool, darker than normal stool, blood in stool, belly pain or cramping and weakness or fatigue.
A healthy lifestyle can reduce your risk of the disease and it is important to maintain a healthy weight, live smoke-free, monitor sugar and alcohol intake, exercise regularly and enjoy a fiber-rich diet. All these things can help — but a routine screening is the best way to know there are no issues in your body.
If you are 45 and older and never had a colonoscopy, please contact your primary care provider about getting a referral and scheduling one. There are GI specialists in Traverse City but general surgeons also perform colonoscopies at entities across the healthcare system. While it may require you to take a day off work, it is time well spent because screening is your best chance at early detection which increases your chances of recovery or can prevent cancer entirely.
Munson Healthcare is hosting a Colorectal Cancer Community Panel and Expo on Thursday, April 13 from 5 -7 p.m. at the Cowell Family Cancer Center. The panel will include a variety of experts discussing prevention, screening, diagnosis, treatment and survivorship. The vendor expo will be staffed by experts available to answer questions about colorectal cancer and colonoscopies. No registration is required.
Learn more about colorectal cancer, and the services to treat it and other cancers in our region, at munsonhealthcare.org/cancer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.