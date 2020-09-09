We are living in a time where information overload is the norm. This pandemic has only exacerbated the vast amount of data we need to process, and — unfortunately — it’s not always presented in a way that’s easy to understand or in some cases, unbiased.
Let’s take the recent CDC report that stated 94 percent of reported COVID-19 deaths were people with underlying conditions. What came next was speculation and a misinterpretation that only 6 percent of the reported COVID deaths were actually from COVID, and the other deaths were from causes like pneumonia or acute respiratory failure.
We’ve known since the very early cases that some people are at higher risk of getting severely ill or dying from this virus. Those with heart disease, chronic lung disease, elevated blood pressure, diabetes or cancer fall into this category, as do the elderly who are more likely to suffer from a chronic illness. When someone dies in the hospital, physicians are required to complete a death certificate and list certain co-morbidities. Older people are more likely to have existing health issues and as a result, more co-morbidities listed at the time of their death. The data also shows us that this is the population most impacted by COVID-19.
Disease processes can be unpredictable. Some people with cancer survive. Unfortunately, others die. However, those deaths often occur from a complication of the cancer like an infection or organ failure. That doesn’t mean they didn’t die of their cancer. In other words, the body is a system and one thing can impact another.
COVID-19 is no different. It can cause pneumonia, respiratory failure or organ failure which can lead to a patient’s death. It’s appropriate to use a “but for” analysis: But for the virus, would the person have died?
Separating these processes would be like going back to all motor vehicle deaths and claiming that anyone with a co-morbidity on their death certificate didn’t actually die from the accident, but from the other disease listed, and therefore suggest that cars are much safer than the published data would indicate.
We talk about the importance of protecting the vulnerable during the pandemic but we shouldn’t presume this population is frail. People with diabetes and other chronic illnesses can live long, active lives by managing their symptoms. The average age of a world leader is around 65. The average age of Nobel Laureates is nearly 60. These are all groups considered as high-risk, right now. The trick with COVID-19 is that, short of a vaccine and more effective treatments, it’s up to all of us to protect one another by preventing the spread.
This pandemic is hard. We are being asked to do things that feel unnatural and uncomfortable, like stay away from other people and wear masks. So many are burdened by the economic impact. In isolation we have sacrificed celebrations, parties, trips, and our normal work and school routines to stay safe.
It can be difficult to maintain our perspective, but the reality is that this pandemic has killed a lot of people — statistically more than we would normally see over the same time frame.
This will eventually be over when a vaccine is developed or treatment is found, but we are not there yet.
Until then, we need to continue to follow the science and look at the data both critically and objectively, avoiding the temptation to let emotion cloud our judgement or the facts. We need to set an example for our children and our community.
Stay safe. We’ll get through this together.
