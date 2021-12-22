TRAVERSE CITY — The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Aviation Administration will award an estimated $72.8 million to Michigan’s 93 airports from funding made available by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
Cherry Capital Airport will receive an estimated $2,458,571. Pellston Regional Airport in Emmet County will receive an estimated $1,018,837. Alpena County Regional will receive an estimated $1,008,120.
This is the first of five annual rounds of funding that Michigan airports will receive through the infrastructure law.
The money can be invested in runways, taxiways, safety and sustainability projects, as well as terminal, airport-transit connections and roadway projects.
“The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law has given us a once-in-a-generation opportunity to build safer and more sustainable airports that connect individuals to jobs and communities to the world,” U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said in a release.
“With this new funding, urban, regional and rural airports across the country now can get to work on projects that have waited for years, modernizing their infrastructure and building a better America.”
The money comes from the Airport Infrastructure Grant program, one of three new aviation programs created by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. The law provides $15 billion over five years for this program. The FAA estimates the backlog of airport modernization and safety projects totals $43.6 billion.
Michigan airports can submit projects they wish to use the funds on for FAA review in the coming weeks. The FAA is encouraging airports to prioritize projects that increase airport safety, equity and sustainability.
Other Michigan commercial airports to receive funding during the first year of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law:
Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County in Detroit: $33,306,230; Delta County in Escanaba: $1,012,361; Bishop International in Flint: $2,857,107; Gerald R Ford International in Grand Rapids: $6,081,477; Houghton County Memorial in Hancock: $1,016,181; Ford Airport in Iron Mountain: $1,014,409; Kalamazoo/Battle Creek International in Kalamazoo: $1,672,872; Capital Region International in Lansing: $1,943,441; Sawyer International in Marquette: $1,038,294; Muskegon County in Muskegon: $1,012,792; MBS International in Saginaw: $1,566,082; Chippewa County International in Sault Ste. Marie: $1,015,815.
An additional 78 reliever and general aviation airports across Michigan likely also will receive funding during the first year of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
For an interactive map and listing of funding for all Michigan airports, visit https://www.faa.gov/bil/airport-infrastructure.
