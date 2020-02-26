TRAVERSE CITY — The Soo Locks and the Ambassador Bridge play major roles in the connection between Michigan and Canada. That affiliation is strong, Canadian Consul General Joe Comartin told the Economic Club of Traverse City on Friday.
“The relationship between Canada and Michigan is unique,” he said. “Canada is Michigan’s number one trading partner. You are our biggest trading partner among all the states.”
Much of that trade involves automobiles and automobile parts.
The Ambassador Bridge (which links Detroit and Windsor, Ontario) carries more than 25 percent of merchandise trade between Canada and the U.S. A new international link, the Gordie Howe International Bridge, now is under construction. Footings are complete on the Canadian side, said Comartin, and they’re now taking shape on the U.S. side.
Construction is expected to be complete in 2024. The two nations will share ownership of the structure. Canada is paying all upfront construction costs. Tolls eventually will pay the U.S. cost of co-ownership.
“It will be iconic,” Comartin said of the new bridge. “It will change the landscape for miles and miles.”
The new bridge will be taller than the GM Renaissance Center. It will feature six lanes (the existing privately owned Ambassador Bridge has four) and will have the capability of being expanded to eight lanes. It also will accommodate pedestrians and bicycles.
Comartin was asked about Line 5, the pair of pipes that carry oil and gas at the bottom of the Straits of Mackinac.
He said he is well aware of the controversy surrounding the Line 5 — and that many people oppose the construction of an underground tunnel that could contain a replacement.
“The Canadian government is quite strongly in favor of it,” he said of the tunnel.
Comartin represents the Canadian government in Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan and Ohio. He launched his career as a civil litigation lawyer in Ontario.
He served as a Member of Parliament for 15 years. In Parliament he rose to several leadership positions, including Opposition House Leader and Deputy Speaker of the House of Commons. He later taught at the University of Windsor. He was appointed Canada’s Counsel General to Detroit in late 2018.
He told members of the Economic Club of Traverse City that Canada highly values its working relationship with the U.S. The two nations share a 5,500-mile border. About 400,000 people cross that border on an average day. Around 5,500 Canadian-owned businesses support hundreds of thousands of American jobs, said Comartin. And the two governments have not experienced an armed conflict since the War of 1812, more than 200 years ago.
“You cannot look at any place on the globe were there’s a relationship like that,” Comartin said.
International business cooperation is essential to the auto industry. Finished cars move across the border, but so do component parts and raw materials.
The auto industry depends on the availability of steel, and the Soo Locks provide the major route for iron ore to reach steel foundries. Most ships use the 1,200-foot Poe Lock, the only one of the Soo Locks long enough to handle large lake freighters. Plans are progressing to build a second large lock at Sault Ste. Marie. It will provide redundancy to ensure at least one large lock always is operational.
“If we don’t have at least one of these (large) locks operational, the steel industry would basically come to a halt,” said Comartin.
Comartin updated club members on the status of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), the long-awaited replacement for the North American Free Trade Agreement.
“As of this week, we made a major step forward,” Comartin said.
Two parties in the Canadian Parliament came to terms about the UMCA, which will move action forward. Comartin believes Canada will officially approve the agreement in late summer or early fall.
