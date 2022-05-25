DEARBORN — The 2022 summer travel season in Michigan promises to be a busy one based on Memorial Day weekend forecasts.
More than 1.1 million state residents are expected to travel more than 50 miles from home over the holiday weekend, making it the busiest in three years and close to pre-pandemic levels of 2019, according to the forecast from AAA — The Auto Club Group.
That’s a 7.9% increase from the 1.06 million travelers in 2021 and 10.7% below the 1.28 million who traveled for the long holiday weekend in 2019.
“People are more comfortable traveling now than any other time in the past two years, and travel bookings are a reflection of that,” AAA Vice President of Travel Debbie Haas said in the release. “Reservations for flights, hotels, and cruises for Memorial Day weekend are twice as strong as last year’s holiday and that momentum will likely carry into the summer.”
AAA predicts 1.05 million, or 92 percent of Michigan travelers, will use automobiles over the weekend despite surging gasoline prices. More than 55,000 (5%) will travel by air with some 41,000 (3%) traveling by bus, train or cruise.
“Many may look at cost cutting measures to offset the added expense, like driving shorter distances, staying in a less expensive hotel, or spending less on shopping, dining and entertainment,” AAA spokeswoman Adrienne Woodland said in the release.
In 2021, 1.01 million (94%) Michiganders traveled by auto, 45,506 (4%) by air and 14,032 (1%) by other means. In 2019, 1.16 (90%) of the 1.2 million state travelers went by car, 68,631 (5%) by air and 53,900 (4%) by other means, according to the report.
Air travel volumes in 2022 are predicted to increase 21% in Michigan and 25% nationally compared to 2021. That’s the second-largest yearly increase in more than 10 years.
The 3 million Americans forecast to fly over the weekend is 6.3% below the 3.22 million who took to the air in 2019.
“Surging demand and weather have challenged flight schedules since the beginning of the year,” Haas said in the release.
The busiest time for air travel during the Memorial Day period is expected to be Thursday. The May 30 holiday should be the lightest for air travel.
Thursday and Friday will be the busiest travel days on Michigan roads, according to INRIX, a Kirkland, Washington-headquartered company that provides location-based data and analytics. The best and worst travel times are predicted to be:
- Thursday — worst 1-8 p.m.; best before 6 a.m. or after 9 p.m.
- Friday — worst 12-7 p.m.; best before 7 a.m. or after 9 p.m.
- Saturday — worst 1-6 p.m.; best before 10 a.m.
- Sunday — worst 1-4 p.m.; best before 10 a.m.
- Monday — worst 1-4 p.m.; best before 11 a.m.
