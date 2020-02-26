TRAVERSE CITY — National businesses with local locations are having some fun with the No. 29 for Leap Day.
Since Leap Day comes once every four years, Great Wolf Lodge and Jet’s Pizza are getting into the act with promotions involving the number 29.
Great Wolf Lodge is offering a special rate for stays booked on Feb. 29 at all of its locations in the United States. Rates start at $29 per person with a minimum of two guests per room using the code ‘LEAPYEAR.’
The rate does not include taxes and resort fees, and is for future Sunday through Thursday stays from April 13 through May 21.
Jet’s Pizza is offering a special deal for the extra day of 2020.
Jet’s stores will be offering 29 percent off its menu-priced pizzas on Feb. 29. The deal is available online only with the code ‘LEAP.’
The Leap Day special at Jet’s is for both pick-up and delivery orders.
To order online or to find a Jet’s Pizza location, visit www.jetspizza.com.
As previously reported in the Record-Eagle, Shanty Creek Resort offers a special promotion every your years on Feb. 29.
This will be the fourth annual Brad Day at the resort. Named after long-time employee Brad Stilwell, who was born on Leap Year, all people named Brad receive a free lift ticket and $29 rental equipment.
There will also be a special restroom for Brad in the Day Lodge and a table reserved for all Brads at Ivan’s Cafe.
There will be awards for the Brad traveling the farthest, the Brad bringing the most non-Brads and one Brad receives a 2020-2021 season pass.
