TRAVERSE CITY — Like a highly-anticipated sequel on the big screen, the Traverse City Film Festival returned after a two-year absence.
Several business owners hailed the return of the six-day festival, even if the bright lights for the 2022 event were a little diminished.
The festival typically screens about 200 films. Even though just 50 were shown this year, a lot of businesses were happy to see the show go on after being canceled in 2020 and 2021 by the pandemic.
“We enjoyed very busy sales last weekend,” said Juan Pineda, store manager at Horizon Books, which at 243 E. Front St. is mere steps away from the State Theatre at 235 E. Front St. “I saw it was scaled back, but a lot of people showed up for it.”
“I’m glad it’s back,” said Phil Anderson, who co-owns Diversions at 104 E. Front St. “It didn’t have a negative effect on our business being scaled back. It was a good week.”
Immediately to the west of the State Theatre at 229 E. Front St., Amical leadership said the impact of the 2022 Film Festival is a little difficult to determine.
“For us it was fine,” restaurant owner/operator Dave Denison said. “It’s nice to have it back in town.
“From a scaled-back standpoint, it’s hard to compare (to previous years) because we’re scaled back, too.”
Amical isn’t open for lunch as it was during previous TC Film Festivals. Amical is currently open for dining from 4-10 p.m. seven nights a week, as opposed to being open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and at 9 a.m. for Sunday brunch.
Mitigating the reduction of hours, Denison said late July and early August are the busiest times at the restaurant, whether the festival is right next door or not.
“We’re open roughly half the hours,” Denison said. “We aren’t open to take advantage of all the people in town to be able to compare it to years past. We’re just happy we were full every day last week, same as we were the week before.
“It was great. It didn’t have the same impact as years past for us, but we were very happy we were full.”
One business that really seemed to benefit from the revamped TC Film Festival was Oryana.
“It definitely was busy; both stores were,” new Oryana Marketing Director Kirsten Harris said. “Both saw great sales in culinary and with people hitting up our grab-and-go section.”
Oryana’s original location is several blocks south of downtown at 260 E. Tenth St. Its Oryana West location at 3587 Marketplace Circle is in close proximity to the AMC Cherry Blossom 14 theater.
The Cherry Blossom hosted movies on four of its screens this film festival.
“There was definitely a lot of people with their Film Fest shirts and credentials wandering around the store,” Harris said of the West location, which a week before also reopened a revamped salad bar.
The addition of the Cherry Blossom meant a departure from traditional downtown locations like the City Opera House. Screenings at the City Opera House were often accompanied by long lines, which often stretched around the corner and onto Union Street.
That was one of the first signs that the 2022 event wasn’t like it was in 2019 and prior.
“I noticed I didn’t have lines in front of the building like before,” said Phil Anderson, who co-owns the downtown Traverse City hat store Diversions with his wife, Bev. “In terms of business, there wasn’t really a downside.
“I’m for anything that attracts people to downtown.”
Anderson said Diversions typically sees more shopping traffic during the National Cherry Festival as opposed to the Film Festival. A lot of that has to do with geography, he said. Closing the street at the North Union Street Bridge down to Grandview Parkway helps funnel people into Diversions by creating “a natural walkway for people,” he said.
Closer to the State Theatre and Bijou by the Bay theater tends to be more crowded during the Film Festival, as opposed to Cherry Fest.
Denison said Film Fest usually filled some of what he called the softer hours when his business was open for both lunch and dinner.
“That’s always the benefit of the Film Festival for us,” he said. “They’re eating lunch at 3 o’clock in the afternoon or they’re eating later.”
Denison said the 2022 Film Festival also boosted business on the July 26 Opening Night. As opposed to previous years when Front Street was blocked off to vehicle traffic, the event was moved to Clinch Park, which also hosted the Founders Party on July 24.
Denison said the Opening Night party on Front Street always helped set the tone for Film Fest, but did make it difficult for some patrons to reach the restaurant.
While Horizon Books enjoyed a busy Film Festival this year, Pineda said there seemed to be a much different demographic. Pineda said this could be attributed to conferences in Traverse City or the Great Lakes Equestrian Festival IV.
“We saw a lot of families come in other than just those for the film festival,” Pineda said.
“It didn’t seem like the same crowd that we’ve seen in the past before. But we were happy to have them here.”
That was a familiar sentiment from businesses, whether right downtown or farther out. People also talked about what the Film Festival will look like in 2023 and beyond.
“It was great to see them return,” Harris said. “It was an interesting year. We’re excited to see how it evolves.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.