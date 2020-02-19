Jamie Grace of Century 21 Northland was named president of the Northern Great Lakes Realtors Multiple Listings Service at the organization’s awards and installation of officers ceremony at the Park Place last month.
Grace was vice president of the NGLRMLS in 2019.
He was also on the Michigan Realtor Public Policy Committee in 2019, the Traverse Area Association of Realtors’ MLS Chair and Regional MLS Representative in 2018. Grace was the president of TAAR in 2017.
Kirstie Sieloff is the new director of government relations at Traverse Connect.
She will also serve in the same role for the Northern Michigan Chamber Alliance.
A graduate of Michigan State University, Sieloff previously held positions with the Disability Network of Michigan, former Michigan Lieutenant Governor Brian Calley and former Rep. Al Pscholka.
Sieloff began her career in the office of Rep. Wayne Schmidt.
Ming Mays is the information technology director at TBA Credit Union. Mays was previously the director of information technology for Grand Traverse County, where she led the effort to upgrade and redesign the network infrastructure.
According to a release, Mays also “implemented an Enterprise Resource Planning software for the City of Traverse City and merged and integrated software for multiple departments.”
Katherine Palms has joined the Groundwork Center for Resilient Communities’ Advisory Council.
Palms is on the staff for Young Life, a Christian youth ministry in Leelanau County.
She is also an instructor at Yoga4 Wellness Center and secretary for the HP Family Foundation. Palms graduated in 2014 from Denison University with a bachelor’s degree in communication with a focus on of Arts in Communication with focus in public health.
Local Exit Realty affiliated offices have added to their team of real estate professionals. Beth Olosky has joined Exit Northern Shores Realty in Elk Rapids. Tish Chase and Christina Ballard have joined Exit Realty Paramount in Traverse City.
Jacob Breithaupt of Flood Fighters in Traverse City obtained Carpet Cleaning Technician certification.
Breithaupt earned the certification through the Institute of Inspection, Cleaning and Restoration Certification.
