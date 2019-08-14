Kathryn E. Glancy joined the Traverse City firm of Bowerman, Bowden, Ford, Clulo & Luyt, P.C. as an associate attorney. Glancy’s area of practice includes family law, estate planning and administration, real estate and zoning, business formations and transactions, and civil litigation. Glancy earned her bachelor’s degree from Michigan State University in 2002 and her law degree from the Michigan State College of Law in 2005. Prior to her new position, Glancy was the co-owner and principal of the Glancy Law Office, PLLC in Ludington.
Tina Piotrowski was named CEO of Copper Ridge Surgery Center. Piotrowski has more than 15 years of experience in ambulatory health care, most recently as the executive director of Metro Health OAM Surgery Center in Grand Rapids. In her previous position, Piotrowski directed business and service line development. She has a master’s degree in business administration with a healthcare management concentration from Davenport University and earned her bachelor’s degree in nursing from Northern Michigan University. Piotrowski earned the Certified Administrator — Surgery Center designation and is first vice president of the Michigan Ambulatory Surgery Association.
Doug Luciani was named vice president of strategy and community impact at Novi-based Cunningham-Limp, a company that designs and builds facilities. Luciani will work out of the Traverse City regional office of Cunningham-Limp and will be responsible for identifying and cultivating projects in northern Michigan, according to a release. Luciani previously was president and CEO of the Traverse City Area Chamber of Commerce and later the CEO of the Chamber’s parent company TraverseConnect, serving a total of 16 years. Prior to coming to Traverse City, Luciani worked at the Greater Kansas City Chamber of Commerce. Luciani has a bachelor’s degree from Central Michigan University and a master’s degree in public administration from the University of Massachusetts.
Century 21 Northland Realtor Sherry Dodge was certified as a military relocation professional. Dodge assists military staff and their families find housing that suits their needs and allows them to take advantage of military benefits and support systems.
Honor Bank has tabbed Nathan Fegan as mortgage originator of the Garfield Road location. Fegan served six years in the Army and five in the Navy, with three total deployments. Fegan graduated from Central Michigan University with a degree in broadcast and cinematic arts and earned his degree in business administration from National College in Kentucky. Fegan is a member of the VFW and is active in Fuse.
Dr. Heather Carroll has joined Digestive Health Associates of Northern Michigan. Carroll earned a bachelor’s degree from Wayne State University and earned her doctor of osteopathic medicine degree from Michigan State University. Before joining DHA, she did her internal medicine and chief residency at Garden City Hospital and her fellowship in gastroenterology and hepatology at Beaumont Hospital in Farmington Hills. Carroll is available for referrals and can be reached at (231) 935-5710.
Century 21 Northland announced several awards. Kellie Sergent received the Masters Ruby Award (35-45 units) and the Quality Service Award (90 percent overall score index). Jane Darling and Kristine Shacklette received the Platinum Sales Achievement Award (30-34 units).
Dana Allen received the Gold Sales Achievement Award (25-29 units) and the Quality Service Pinnacle Award for achieving 95 percent overall score index for two consecutive years.
mBank promoted Aaron Shaner from branch manager to treasury management officer at its Traverse City office. Shaner joined mBank in June of 2018 after completing his master’s degree in business administration at Davenport University in June of 2018. Shaner will work with area businesses to assist them with deposits and cash flow needs. He is involved with the Traverse Area Security Officers Association and the American Legion.
