Lt. Derrick Carroll is the new public information officer for the Michigan State Police Seventh District, which covers the Cadillac, Alpena, Gaylord and Houghton Lake posts. Carroll was promoted to lieutenant in 2012 as the assistant post commander in Gaylord. He served in the U.S. Coast Guard for 10 years after graduating from high school in Illinois. He joined the Michigan State Police in 1996 and served at the Alpena and Detroit posts, the MSP Gaming Section, the Tobacco Tax Enforcement Team in Livonia, the Rockford Post and Petoskey Post.
Jordan Caplan is the new superintendent at Belvedere Golf Club in Charlevoix. Caplan comes to Belvedere from St. Martins Course at the Philadelphia Cricket Club, the oldest country club in the country and the host of the 1910 U.S. Open. Caplan has also worked at the Militia Hill Courses at the Cricket Club, Eagle Eye Golf Club in East Lansing, Myopia Hunt Club in South Hamilton, Massachusetts and Plum Hollow Country Club in Southfield, host of the 1947 PGA Championship.
Professional Landscape Architect David Grossi has joined Drost Landscape as the company’s design manager. Grossi has more than 20 years of design and construction experience as a senior landscape architect. He has a bachelor’s degree in landscape architecture from Michigan State University. Grossi is a state licensed landscape architect and a Michigan Certified Natural Shoreline Professional.
