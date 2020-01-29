VP Demand Creation Services promoted Melissa O’Brien to vice president of sales administration and purchasing. According to a release, O’Brien worked with clients such as Impossible Foods, Chobani, Biggby, Farley Calendar Company, RJG, Ajinomoto Foodservice North America and others last year.
Taylor Franklin has joined the Farmers Insurance — Tom Cizek Agency as a customer service representative. Licensed with the state in property and casualty insurance, Franklin will focus on customer retention, policy review and new business sales for existing households. Franklin worked customer service at the Bill Marsh Auto Group before entering the insurance field. She volunteers at Living Hope Church as a food pantry coordinator, office volunteer and teaching English as a second language.
Homestead Resort promoted Adriene Kokowicz and Logan Sanders to management positions. Kokowicz was named senior vice president, Sanders vice president. Kokowicz began her career with The Homestead in 1982 as a seasonal intern while at Michigan State University. She worked in the operations department and was promoted to general manager in 1999. Most recently the vice president and general manager, Kokowicz will continue to oversee the sales, recreation and accounting departments. Sanders will lead the rooms division, including sales. A Ferris State University grad, Sanders was named senior manager of accommodations in 2017 and was responsible for housekeeping, interior maintenance, laundry and rental units. He also served as quality control and reservations manager.
Jillian Manning joined Traverse City Tourism as the public relations/media manager. Manning previously was the public relations manager at Grand Traverse Resort and Spa for two years. The Traverse City native and University of Michigan graduate worked in book publishing before returning to the area.
Tom Ackerson has joined Horizon Financial as a wealth services assistant. Ackerson has 25 years of experience in public accounting and consulting experience.
He was a principal for a regional accounting firm for 9 years and with the company for 14. A candidate for certified financial planner certification, Ackerson has a bachelor’s degree in accounting from the University of Miami.
