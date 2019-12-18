Wayne Potter has joined the board of the Acme Christian Thrift Store and Food Pantry. The addition fulfills an ACTS bylaw that a minister serves on the board. Potter will have both pastoral and advisory responsibilities on the ACTS board. The Bellaire native is an ordained minister and director of youth and family life ministries at the First Presbyterian Church of Elk Rapids. He is also a full-time bus driver for the Elk Rapids School District.
Tom Ervin, president of Walstrom Marine in Harbor Springs, was re-elected to a three-year term on the board of directors of the Michigan Boating Industries Association. Ervin was re-elected as the Northern Regional director. He later was appointed as vice chair. The MBIA is a non-profit marine trade association representing more than 350 marine business in Michigan.
