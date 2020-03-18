Massage North (formerly Free Rein Therapeutics) owner Jessi Wallington completed a two-week volunteer rotation at the United States Olympic and Paralympic Training Center in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
A licensed medical therapist who is also board certified in therapeutic massage and bodywork, Wallington was accepted into the USOC Sports Medicine Volunteer Program in May 2019.
She worked with athletes in men’s gymnastics, weightlifting, men’s and women’s wrestling, women’s taekwondo, paralympic shooting, paralympic swimming and paralympic triathlon.
A 2014 graduate of the Ann Arbor Institute of Massage Therapy, Wallington has a degree in animal science from Michigan State University.
Zack Hillman has joined Parshall Tree Care Experts. Hillman has been involved in the tree care industry for eight years.
An International Society of Arboriculture certified arborist, Hillman spent the last five years in the residential sector.
His first three years in the industry, Hillman conducted utility clearance line clearance operations.
