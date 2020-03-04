Paige Lee Interiors won a Best of Houzz award for customer service from the platform for home renovation and design. Paige Lee Interiors is owned by Paige Mauer. She holds a bachelor’s degree from Central Michigan University with a major in interior design and a minor in business and art. Best of Houzz badges are presented annually in design, customer service and photography. The customer service award is based on several factors, including the designer’s overall rating on Houzz and client service reviews.
PGA Professional Kevin McKinley has been named assistant general manager at Treetops Resort in Gaylord. The new position will “take the lead role of overseeing resort operations,” according to a release. McKinley has a long tenure at Treetops, serving as the director of golf and ski at the resort. In 2017, McKinley is one of 11 members of the Michigan Section PGA to earn a national special award when he received the PGA of America’s National Patriot Award. McKinley is a three-time winner of the Patriot Award from the Michigan Section PGA. He also has won the Bill Strausbaugh Award, Horton Smith Award and Golf Professional of the Year. McKinley was a member of the PGA’s Inclusion Committee from 2012-14 and currently serves on the National Special Awards Committee.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.