Three agents from Exit Realty Paramount in Traverse City were honored by Exit Realty Corp. International.
Associate broker Nicole Philibosian Gentry, sales representative Tom Alflen and sales representative Kate Reichard were honored with the Bronze Award in recognition of closing 25-plus real estate transactions sides between July 1, 2018 and June 30, 2019.
Traverse City Whiskey Co. has hired Andrea K. Yorgy as its first chief financial officer.
Yorgy is a certified public accountant with a masters in business administration. She has more than 20 years of experience, including leading the finance department for Angel’s Envy Bourbon from start-up through its acquisition by Bacardi.
Yorgy also started Spirited Consultants to assist executive-level managers at spirits companies on a fractional basis.
