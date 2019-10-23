Dr. Gloria Klaassen Witt at the Bellaire Family Health Center achieved the Degree of Fellow of the American Academy of Family Physicians. The degree was conferred during a convocation last month in Philadelphia. AAFP is a national medical association representing more than 134,000 family medicine physicians, residents and medical students. According to a release, the AAFP Degree of Fellow criteria includes a minimum six years of AAFP membership, continuing medical education, participation in public service programs outside of medical practice, original research participation and service as a teacher of family medicine.
General surgeon Dr. Shruti Sevak has joined Munson Medical Center. Sevak specializes in colon and rectal surgery. Sevak practices at Traverse General Surgery & Trauma Care in Traverse City, located at 1221 Sixth St., Suite 300. Sevak is accepting new patients. Appointments can be made by calling (231) 935-2400. Sevak completed a general surgery residency at Beaumont Health System in Royal Oak and a fellowship in colon and rectal surgery at AdventHealth in Orlando. She is a graduate from the Michigan State University medical school in Grand Rapids.
CMS Energy Corporation president and CEO Patti Poppe was named to the board of directors for the Whirlpool Corporation. Poppe’s appointment to the Benton Harbor-headquartered company will begin on Dec. 16. CMS Energy is the parent company of Consumers Energy Company. Poppe also serves on the executive boards for Edison Electric Institute, Business Leaders for Michigan and American Gas Association. Poppe has a master’s degree in industrial engineering from Purdue University and a master’s in management from the Stanford University Graduate School of Business.
Dr. Angela J. VanWagner has joined Munson Medical Center as a specialist in emergency medicine. VanWagner practices with Northwestern MI Emergency Physicians at Munson Medical Center. A graduate of the Michigan State University College of Osteopathic Medicine in East Lansing, she completed her residency as McLaren Macomb Hospital in Mt. Clemens.
Dr. Ryan T. Dee, D.M.D., joined the staff of Munson Medical Center as a specialist in oral and maxillofacial surgery. Dee graduated from the University of Nevada School of Dental Medicine, Las Vegas, Nev. He completed a residency in oral and maxillofacial surgery at Cook County Hospital, Chicago, Ill. He practices at Grand Traverse Oral Surgery, 12776 S.W. Bayshore Drive, Traverse City. He is accepting new patients, and appointments can be made by calling 231-946-3512.
Michigan State University named Terrie Taylor as one of four new MSU Foundation professors. A Traverse City native, Taylor is a University Distinguished Professor of Tropical Medicine in the College of Osteopathic Medicine. She is internationally recognized as a scientist and physician in the battle against malaria. Taylor spends six months of the year conducting research in Malawi. According to a release, the Foundation Professor designation is for “outstanding faculty who demonstrate excellence in research and teaching while enhancing the prominence of the institution.”
Dr. Keegan A. Michel, an emergency medicine specialist, is now part of the Munson Medical Center staff. She practices with Northwestern MI Emergency Physicians. A graduate from the Michigan State University College of Human Medicine, Michel completed her residency at the University of Florida in Jacksonville.
Dr. Jeffrey S. Weber, D.P.M., has joined the staff of Munson Medical Center as a specialist in podiatry. He practices at Birch Tree Foot and Ankle Specialists, 620 Woodmere Ave., Suite C, in Traverse City. He graduated from Des Moines University, Des Moines, Iowa. He completed a residency at Detroit Medical Center/Wayne State University, Detroit, Mich. and a fellowship at Orthopedic Foot and Ankle Center, Worthington, Ohio. He is board eligible in podiatry.He is accepting new patients. Appointments may be made by calling 231-946-8822.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.