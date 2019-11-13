Brenda McLellan is the new director of investor engagement at Traverse Connect. McLellan has been with the organization since 2014, when she was a part of the Traverse City Area Chamber of Commerce Ambassador program.
McLellan has experience in a variety of businesses including Chase Bank, Grand Traverse Resort and Spa and Shanty Creek Resort.
Jim Carpenter, Jr. is the new project sales manager at Sheren Plumbing & Heating. Carpenter has 30 years of experience in the heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) industry. He recently relocated to the area from Durango, Colorado.
Steve Timmer was promoted to chief marketing officer for Grand Traverse Resort & Casinos. Timmer will lead both the resort and casino marketing teams and manage key property brands including Turtle Creek Casino, Leelanau Sands Casino, and Grand Traverse Resort and Spa. Previously, Timmer was the director of marketing for Grand Traverse Resort and Spa.
Dawn Olsen was promoted to director of spa and recreation operations for Grand Traverse Resort & Casinos. In her new role, Olsen will oversee the full wellness brand at Grand Traverse Resort and Spa, including the Health Club and Cub House daycare. Olsen was formerly director of Spa Grand Traverse.
Flood Fighters of Traverse City hired Annette Roman as general manager. She joins the company with more than 20 years of experience in the insurance industry, specifically overseeing lean operations and business management. Before joining Flood Fighters, she was sales manager for Team Bob’s.
Terri Glenn has joined Dr. Ann Kuenker at the Elk Rapids Skin and Laser Clinic as a family nurse practitioner with an emphasis in women’s health. Glenn will see patients in Elk Rapids as well as in Kuenker’s Traverse City office. Glenn has 21 years of experience as a nurse practitioner.
Century 21 Northland announced Nicole White is the new office manager in Elk Rapids.
The Elk Rapids native graduated from Elk Rapids High School in 2001.
Dane Carey of Dingeman & Dancer PLC was named to the 2019 Michigan Super Lawyers Rising Stars list. According to a release, it was the third consecutive year Carey was named to the Rising Stars list.
The Rising Stars list is for lawyers 40 or younger or those in practice for 10 years or less. Carey made the list in the general litigation category.
