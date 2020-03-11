Karen McCrary has joined Events North as project manager. The Traverse City native has more than 25 years of professional experience managing clients and providing project management, at private and nonprofit organizations. In her role at Events North, McCrary will manage client meetings and events. McCrary graduated from Michigan State University and went on to earn her MBA in marketing and international business from the University of Illinois.
Cedar native Larry Fleis, the co-founder and former president of Fleis & VandenBrink, received the 2020 American Council of Engineering Companies/Michigan Felix A. Anderson Image Award. Fleis received the award at the ACEC of Michigan annual awards banquet on March 7. According to a release, the award is for someone “who has contributed to enhancing the image of the engineering profession.” Fleis, who lives in Leelanau and Kent County, started Fleis & VandenBrink in 1993 and served as president until 2017. He continues to serve as president and chairman of the board of F&V Companies, Inc. and is president of F&V Construction and F&V Operations and Resource Management. He has served on the board of directors for ACEC-Michigan for four years, served as chairman of its Rural Development task force and chair of the Qualifications Based Selection Coalition for nine years.
Honor Bank announced that President and CEO Michael Worden will retire effective June 30. Worden has worked at Honor Bank for more than 21 years.
Laurie Lewis-Clute is the new administrative and accounts payable specialist at Copper Ridge Surgery Center. In her role, Lewis-Clute will provide administrative support to the Copper Ridge Surgery Center CEO and assist with accounts payable. A graduate of California State University Fullerton with a degree in human services, Lewis-Clute has more than 35 years of experience in health care.
