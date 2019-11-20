Sam Connell is the new director of sales for the Traverse City Pit Spitters. He will oversee new business development, corporate partnerships and ticket sales. Connell comes to Traverse City after spending six seasons in minor league baseball sales for the West Michigan Whitecaps, Wisconsin Timber Rattlers, Peoria Chiefs and Fort Wayne Tin Caps. A Grand Rapids native, Connell is an Aquinas College graduate.
Flood Fighters of Traverse City has hired Annette Roman as general manager. Roman has more than 20 years of experience in the insurance industry, overseeing lean operations and business management. Roman previously was the sales manager for Team Bob’s.
Jim Bruckbauer, deputy director for the Groundwork Center for Resilient Communities, won a Golden Key award from Vistage Michigan, a chapter of the international executive coaching organization. Bruckbauer was one of six Golden Key state winners selected by their regional groups. According to a release, Bruckbauer received the award for “living out the group’s leadership principles, being open to feedback and coaching, implementing ideas gathered from Vistage meetings and supporting other members of his local group in northern Michigan.”
Jessi Wallington has accepted a two-week volunteer rotation at the United States Olympic and Paralympic Training Center in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Wallington owns and operates Free Rein Therapeutics. Wallington is a licensed massage therapist who also has board certification in therapeutic massage and bodywork (BCTMB). She was accepted into the USOC Sports Medicine Volunteer Program in May of 2019. Wallington will be working from Feb. 16 to March 1, 2020 with athletes in men’s gymnastics, weightlifting, men’s and women’s Greco-Roman and freestyle wrestling, triathlon, modern pentathlon, shooting and paralympic swimming. A 2014 graduate of the Ann Arbor Institute of Massage Therapy, she has a bachelor’s degree in animal science from Michigan State University.
Ben Williams of Coldwell Banker Schmidt has been accepted as a 2019 Best Real Estate Professionals for Client Satisfaction by the American Institute of Real Estate Professionals. According to a release, AIOREP is a “third-party rating organization that published an annual list of the Top 10 Real Estate Professionals in each state.” Selection is based on client or peer nomination and independent evaluation.
