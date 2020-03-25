Northern Lakes Economic Alliance President Andy Hayes is retiring from his position at the end of 2020. Hayes has served as president of NLEA since 2005. In partnership with the Michigan State University Extension office, the NLEA serves Antrim, Charlevoix and Cheboygan counties. According to a release, the NLEA assists companies and communities to create and retain jobs. Hayes has spent 42 years in organization management. The search process for Hayes’ replacement is underway and will be coordinated by MSU Extension.
Norte has hired Lauren Dake to lead the expansion of the Elk Rapids Strong Project. The project is an after-school mountain bike and adventure club, in-school preschool balance bike training and a summer bike camp. The Elk Rapids-based Dake has a background in recreation management, early childhood education and public health.
DTE Energy appointed David Ruud as senior vice president and chief financial officer. Currently the senior vice president, corporate strategy and development at DTE, Ruud will assume his new position on May 4. Ruud succeeds the retiring Peter Oleksiak, who will stay at the company as a special adviser through the end of the year.
