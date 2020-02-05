Mapleridge Construction promoted Brian Miller to client services coordinator and estate management. According to a release, Miller will work with clients at the end of construction when homeowners take possession of the home and his estate management role entails maintaining properties while the owners are away. Miller has been with Mapleridge Construction for 12 years and has more than 18 years of experience in home construction, specializing in trim carpentry.
The Traverse Area Association of Realtors (TAAR) welcomed new board members and elected board officers for 2020. Joni Holly of City2Shore Real Estate Northern Michigan — Cadillac was elected president, David Hricik of Century 21 Northland — Traverse City secretary-treasurer and Dave Wilsey of Century 21 Northland — Traverse City president-elect. Newly-installed board members include director Jessica Brutzman with Lake Homes Realty, LLC; director Chad Deville with Real Estate One — Traverse City, Front Street; affiliate ambassador chair Katie Hoyt with Mid-American Title; reverse mentor Autumn Haag with Re/Max Bayshore and business community representative Tyler Bevier with Bay Area Transit Authority.
The Community Foundation elected four new members to its board of directors for 2020-21: Laura Asiala, Antrim County; JoAnne Cook, Leelanau County; Peter Finch, Leelanau County and Ranve Martinson, Leelanau County. Asiala is the senior director of business engagement for the Council of the Great Lakes Region and a senior fellow at PYXERA Global, Cook is a member of the Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians, served one term on the Tribal Council and was a tribal court judge for two tribal communities from 1994-2011. Finch is a financial planner. Martinson and her brother, Nick Martinson, are the fourth generation to run the Martinson Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Leelanau.
TAAR recognized its award winners for 2019 at a recent event. Winners included: Realtor of the Year, Michelle Maidens, Real Estate One — Cadillac; Affiliate of the Year, Charity Anderson, Union Home Mortgage; The Political Advocacy Award, Kellie Sergent, Century 21 Northland — Elk Rapids; Rookie of the Year, Alaina Korreck, Key Realty One — Traverse City; The President’s Award, Mike Cummings, TCarea.com; Ed Petty Lifetime Achievement Award, Rick Stein, Re/Max Bayshore; Realtor Emeritus, Dick Huey, Dick Huey Real Estate and Susan Vowels, Key Realty One — Traverse City. The TAAR 2019 Community Steward Award recipients were: Jessica Brutzman, Lake Homes Realty LLC; Robin Fortino, Real Estate One — Elk Rapids; Jamie Grace, Century 21 Northland; Holly Hack, Exit Realty Paramount; Rene Hills, Real Estate One — Traverse City, Front Street; Stephanie Koppe, Real Estate One — Traverse City/Bellaire; Heather Lockwood, Coldwell Banker Schmidt — 522 and Sergent.
Jason Keiswetter was promoted to president of Petoskey Plastics. He was previously the executive vice president and succeeds his father, Paul Keiswetter, who will continue as the company’s chairman and CEO and focus on strategic and financial planning. Keiswetter started working at Petoskey Plastics part-time in 1986 and full-time in 1999. He has a bachelor’s degree in industrial marketing from Western Michigan University and a master’s degree in business administration from Michigan State University.
Branko Gegich, a senior vice president in Morgan Stanley’s Traverse City Wealth Management office, was named to the 2020 list of best-in-state wealth advisers by Forbes Magazine. In addition to his role as senior vice president and financial adviser, Gegich is also portfolio management director and alternate investments director.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.