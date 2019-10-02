Kelly Town has joined Horizon Financial as an administrative assistant. Town has five years of experience working in a small family business. Town, a native of Traverse City, is a graduate of Liberty University with a degree in business administration-finance.
Jesse Wolff is the new business leader co-chair at Great Start Collaborative Traverse Bay. Wolff, who replaces Doug DeYoung of Consumers Energy, joins Traverse Bay Area Intermediate School District Superintendent Nick Ceglarek as co-chair. Wolff recently joined the Grand Traverse Community Foundation as senior adviser for healthy communities. He has experience in the private and nonprofit sectors.
Wolff was portfolio director of program related investments for the Colorado Health Foundation and CEO of three Colorado nonprofits before moving to the area.
He has a bachelor’s degree in international business from Eckerd College and an MBA from the Arizona State University School of Global Management.
Isaac Knorr has been named president at Knorr Marketing in Traverse City. The 36-year-old Knorr began at the Traverse City agency in 2006 as production department manager. He joined the company’s account team in 2011 and was named chief operating officer in 2018. Knorr is one of five children of founder Isaac Knorr, who began the marketing company in 1986 and still serves as the CEO.
