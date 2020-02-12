Casey Kiley-Terzano is a new real estate agent in the Traverse City office of Century 21 Northland. The Traverse City native has a bachelor’s degree in social work and worked in the field for more than 10 years before making a career switch.
Kirstie Sieloff joined Traverse Connect as the new Director of Government Relations. She also will serve in the same role for the Northern Michigan Chamber Alliance. Sieloff has worked both inside and outside of Michigan state government. Her tenure most recently includes positions with Disability Network/Michigan, former Lt. Governor Brian Calley and former Rep. Al Pscholka. Sieloff began her career in the office of then-Representative Wayne Schmidt. She is a graduate of Michigan State and lives in Williamsburg.
Ben Read, the founder of Read Tree Service, has joined Parshall Tree Care Experts as an urban forest arborist. Read began his career in 2004 and worked 2 years for Bays Tree Care before starting Read Tree Service, which serviced Antrim, Benzie and Leelanau counties. During his time with his own company, Read received a degree in environmental resource management with a focus on arborculture and urban forestry. He is an International Society of Arborculture certified arborist and a Tree Care Industry Association and ISA certified tree safety professional.
