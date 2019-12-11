Dana Lacuesta has been named the kitchen and bath designer for Preston Feather Building Centers & Design Showrooms. She will work out of the Traverse City location of Preston Feather, 456 Stadium Drive. Lacuesta comes to Preston Feather from Nashville, Tennessee where she operated her own kitchen and bath design firm. During her time in Nashville, Lacuesta earned an architectural preservation award for her work on an 1899 home.
James Donald (J.D.) Praasterink is a partner at Kuhn Rogers PLC. Praasterink expanded his practice area to Traverse City after building a law practice in St. Ignace and Sault Ste. Marie. He is a member of the State Bar of Michigan, the State Bar of Arizona and the Eastern and Western District of Michigan. Praasterink earned his doctor of law degree from Michigan State University, his master’s degree in philosophy from Franciscan University in Steubenville (Ohio) and his bachelor’s degree in philosophy from Sacred Heart Major Seminary in Detroit.
Great Lakes Packing Company promoted Scott D. Pryde to president and CEO. Pryde joined the company in 2018 and served as Kewadin plant manager. He will replace Jon Veliquette, will transition to chairman of the board, CFO and Hart plant manager.
Camille Hoisington was named Head of Strategic Projects at Traverse Connect. Hoisington is an experienced program and project manager in the startup and entrepreneurial industry. She previously worked in New York with Urban Future Lab, Downtown Brooklyn Partnership, and in Traverse City with 20Fathoms and Boomerang Catapult. She lives in Traverse City with her husband and daughter.
Century 21 Northland Realtor Kellie Sergent earned Seniors Real Estate Specialist designation from the Seniors Real Estate Specialist Council of the National Association of Realtors. According to a release, the national designation is for “focusing specifically on representing senior clients in real estate transaction.” Sergent is one of more than 15,000 national real estate professionals to earn the designation, according to the release.
Patrick M. Ellis has joined the staff at Kuhn Rogers PLC as an associate attorney. Ellis began his career at Honigman Miller Schwartz and Cohn LLP in Detroit before working in the office of the general counsel and executive vice president of public policy at General Motors, working with strategic legal and policy initiatives. He later was a part of GM’s autonomous vehicles practice group, serving as general counsel and corporate secretary for Maven in the areas of litigation, corporate matters, commercial transactions and regulatory compliance. A graduate of Bellarmine University in Louisville, Kentucky with a degree in economics, Ellis attended the Michigan State University College of Law and served on the Law Review. Ellis was admitted to the State Bar of Michigan in 2014.
