HomeWaters Real Estate added Joe Van Antwerp and Michelle Millikin to the firm’s team of Realtors. Van Antwerp will service Traverse City’s west side lakes and neighborhoods while Millikin will be responsible for the Grayling and Higgins Lake markets. A Traverse City native, Van Antwerp is the owner and president of V3 Energy Group, where he is responsible for the acquisition of leases and real estate for clients in the electrical transmission industry. He also serves on the board of governors on the Grand Traverse Resort and Spa and is chair of the men’s golf committee. Millikin has more than 20 years of experience in real estate and was the 2019 Realtor of the Year in the Paul Bunyan Board of Realtors. She is director on the Paul Bunyan board and a member of the ethics committee. Millikin is also active in the American Cancer Society and the AuSable River Canoe Marathon.
Steve Schnell has been named as the Housing Ready Program Director for Charlevoix County. Schnell will begin in the position in March. He will be an employee of Housing North with have office space provided by Northern Lakes Economic Alliance. The Housing Ready position is a collaboration between the Charlevoix County Community Foundation, the Frey Foundation, Charlevoix County, Housing North and the cities of Boyne City, Charlevoix and East Jordan. Schnell previously worked with the Northeast Michigan Council of Governments, Cheboygan County and Mackinaw City.
Morgan Stanley announced that Branko Gegich and Jason Idziak from its Traverse City office eachhave achieved a performance level with the firm. Gegich has been named to Morgan Stanley’s President’s Club. Idziak was named to the firm’s Century Club. Both work in the Wealth Management office in Traverse City. Gegich is the senior vice president, financial adviser, portfolio management director and senior investment management consultant. Idziak is a senior vice president, financial adviser, family wealth adviser and senior investment management consultant. Both the President’s Club and Century Club must meet a number of criteria.
Jake Martin has joined mBank as executive vice president and chief technology officer. Martin comes to mBank with more than 20 years of experience in information technology, the last three years as the chief technology officer for Ferris State University. He also served as director of IT/HIPPA security officer at Alpena Regional Medical Center (2011-16) and senior vice president of IT/communications at mBank (2006-2011). A veteran of the Gulf War, Martin was a corporal with the United States Marine Corps. He has a bachelor’s degree from the University of Maryland and a master’s in information management from Aspen University in Denver. Martin will work in the Traverse City mBank branch at 3530 North Country Drive.
Damion Wetzel of Flood Fighters in Traverse City obtained his Water Damage Restoration and Applied Structural Drying certifications through the Institute of Inspection, Cleaning and Restoration Certification. According to a release, Flood Fighters is an IICRC firm.
Friends of the Betsie Valley Trail hired Jim Gribble as director of marketing. According to a release, the FBVT decided in the summer of 2019 to create a paid position and tabbed Gribble for the post in December. Gribble has experience in marketing, public relations and business planning. Gribble worked for the Friends of the Sleeping Bear Dunes Heritage Trail in a similar capacity.
Traverse Connect held its first board of directors meeting on Feb. 21 since its merger with the Traverse City Area Chamber of Commerce. The merger brings together 18 members of each board. Six new board members include Suzanne Allen, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan; Casey Cowell, Boomerang Catapult; Doug DeYoung, Consumers Energy; Kevin Klein, Cherry Capital Airport; Michael Schrader, Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians Economic Development Corporation; and Matt Wille, Munson Healthcare. New officers for the 2020 Traverse Connect Board of Directors are co-chair Beth Holmes-Bozung, Safety Net and Chris MacInnes, Crystal Mountain Resort; vice-chair Steve Purdue, Grand Traverse Industries; secretary Sara Harding, Vortex Studios; treasurer Ross Knopp, Comfort Keepers; and past chair Barbara Matthews, Hagerty.
Jennifer Salisbury of Evergreen Golf Resort in Cadillac received the Pure Michigan Shining Star at the 2020 Pure Michigan Governor’s Conference on Tourism. According to a release, Salisbury has increased the annual golf group market from 60 to more than 110 in the last two years.
Century 21 Northland sales associate Matt Geib was awarded the President’s Producer Award. The annual awards is from Century 21 System sales affiliates who earn the Centurion and Quality Service Pinnacle Producer awards in the same calendar year. The Centurion is for associates earning $288,000 in sales production or 69 closed transactions and the Pinnacle Producer is for at least 50 percent completed customer surveys from Jan. 1 to Dec. 31 with an average score of at least 95 percent for two consecutive years. As an office, Century 21 Northland received the Quality Service Pinnacle Award and the Centurion Award ($2.568 million or 465 closed transaction sides).
The Petoskey Regional Chamber of Commerce selected Nikki Devitt as its new president. Devitt succeeds Carlin Smith, who left in December. Devitt was the events and communications director for the Petoskey Regional Chamber for 6 years. She was recognized as a Michigan Chamber of Commerce Professional in 2019. Devitt is enrolled in the Institute for Organization Management through the U.S. Chamber for Non-Profit Organization Management. Devitt also serves as the president from the Little Traverse Civic Theatre and is on the board of directors for Northern Community Mediation.
