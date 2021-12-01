The Board of Directors for Fleis & VandenBrink Companies, Inc. recently announced promotions of its company officers. FVCI is the parent company of Fleis & VandenBrink Engineering (F&V), Main-Tech Services (MTS), F&V Operations and Resource Management (FVOP) and F&V Construction Management, Inc. (FVC). John R. DeVol of Traverse City, who was named the president of F&V and MTS, is now the president of all the FVCI companies. Headquartered in Grand Rapids, F&V has seven offices in Michigan, including Traverse City, and more than 250 employees. DeVol, responsible for the day-to-day operations of the engineering company since December 2020, now oversees all four operating companies and management teams. DeVol begin his career at F&V in 2004 as an engineer-in-training in the Traverse City office.
FVCI also announced Craig L. Shumaker has been promoted to senior vice president and Robert Wilcox is the new vice president of operations for all five companies. Other officers for all the companies include Paul Galdes, vice president; Brian Rice, secretary; Shumaker, treasurer; and Kate Bogus, chief financial officer. F&V was founded in 1993 by FVCI Chairman of the Board Larry Fleis and Steve VandenBrink, who died earlier this year.
