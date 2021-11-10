FLOW (For Love of Water) announced the election of new officers on its board of directors. Renee Huckle Mittelstaedt becomes the first woman to chair the Traverse City-based Great Lakes law and policy center, which celebrated its 10th anniversary in 2021. Mittelstaedt, the former president and CEO of Huckle Media, LLC/Huckle Holdings Inc., joined FLOW’s board in 2015 and previously was treasurer. Organizational consultant Sarah Naperala is FLOW’s new vice chair. Alma College emeritus professor of Communication, Public Affairs and Environmental Studies and former board chair Mike Vickery is treasurer. Lisa Wyatt Knowlton, an executive advisor and learning leader in leadership, management and policy, is secretary.
The Michigan Restaurant & Lodging Association recognized hospitality leaders at the Stars of the Industry Awards Dinner on Nov. 3 in Detroit. The awards “recognize outstanding members of all roles within Michigan’s hospitality industry who have demonstrated professionalism and creativity while going above and beyond to contribute to the positive image of the industry,” according to a release. The North Star Employee of the Year award went to Scott Parkhurst of Restaurant Partners Management in Traverse City. Rene Cherwinski of Grand Traverse Resort and Spa was named Room Attendant Star of the Year. Mike Costello of the Inn at Bay Harbor was named General Manager of the Year.
Lee Hornberger received a 2022 First Tier ranking in northern Michigan for Mediation by U.S. News in its Best Lawyers Best Law Firms list. Hornberger earned a Second Tier ranking in the Arbitration category. Hornberger is the former chair of the Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) Section of the State Bar of Michigan, former member of the State Bar’s Representative Assembly and editor emeritus of The Michigan Dispute Resolution Journal. He is also the former president of the Grand Traverse-Leelanau-Antrim Bar Association and former chair of the Traverse City Human Rights Commission. Hornberger has been honored by the State Bar’s ADR Section with the George Bashara and Hero of ADR awards. He previously was included in the Best Lawyers of America and Best Lawyers Best Law Firms lists.
EXIT Realty Corp. International recognized several northern Michigan agents at a recent awards presentation. Chuck Gollay, a sales representative with EXIT Realty Paramount in Traverse City, was inducted into the Sapphire Circle for closing 250 real estate transaction sides during his career with the company. Tom Alflen of EXIT Realty Paramount was honored with the Silver Award for closing between 50 and 74 transaction sides from July 1, 2020 to June 30, 2021. Earning the Bronze Award for closing between 25 and 49 transaction sides during the same production year were Marty Stevenson, Marilyn Taylor, Kyle Jean, Kate Reichard and franchisee Holly Hack with EXIT Realty Paramount in Traverse City, and Stephen Karas with EXIT Northern Shores Realty in Elk Rapids.
The Grand Traverse County Chapter of the Michigan Townships Association held its annual awards banquet on Nov. 4. Chapter President Beth Friend made several presentations at the event. Certificates of Appreciation were awarded to Robb Tubbs, Planning Commissioner for 15 years and Chair of the Commission for 12 years; Ted Hentschel, Planning Commissioner and Zoning Board of Appeal Member for more than 25 years; and Steve and Carol Shuckra, who worked with the Grand Traverse Regional Land Conservancy and the Rotary Foundation on the conservation of 80 acres of Boardman River Watershed. Distinguished Service Awards went to Blair Township Supervisor Nicole Blonshine and former Long Lake Township Supervisor Karen Rosa. Municipal Excellence Awards went to the Joint Operations Center, accepted by County Administrator Nate Alger and the Hammond Road Roundabout Joint Project, accepted by Grand Traverse County Road Commission Engineer Joe Slonecki and East Bay Township Supervisor Friend. The Placemaking Award went to Blair Township for their Fitness Court, accepted by Blonshine. The Roger Williams Planner Award went to Chris Kushman, TART’s Trail Planning & Management Director. The Frank Purvis Stewardship Award went to Dr. Norm Fred, founder of the Boardman River Clean Sweep in 2004.
Michelle Seman joined Northwestern Michigan College as its new institutional memory, archivist and librarian. Seman succeeds Ann Swaney, who retired in October after 38 years with NMC. A 2010 graduate of Traverse City Central, Seman earned a master’s degree in library and information science with a concentration in archives from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee in 2020.
The Better Business Bureau Serving Western Michigan selected Lisa Frohnapfel as its president and CEO. Frohnapfel replaces Phil Catlett, who is retiring at the end of the year after leading the organization for 10 years. Frohnapfel lives in the Kalamazoo area and comes to the BBB from the financial service industry, where she has experience in sales, communication and was CEO of a local credit union.
MSU Federal Credit Union Chief Community Development Officer Whitney Anderson-Harrell received a second-place award from CRMNEXT Inc. in the individual category in the 2021 Right on the Money Contest. Anderson-Harrell, who has been with MSUFCU since 2015, was recognized for an innovative approach to financial education.
DTE Energy appointed Joi Harris as president of DTE Gas. Harris has been with DTE for 30 years, most recently as senior vice president of the Major Enterprise Projects division. Harris replaces Matt Paul, who has been named executive vice president of the distribution operations group in DTE Electric.
