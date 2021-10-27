ViewTech Borescopes Senior Sales Consultant Zack Wessels is a recipient of the “40 Under 40 Maintenance Professionals Awards” from Aviation Maintenance Technology. Wessels joined the Garfield Township machine maintenance business in 2014. Wessels has appeared at several aviation-related trade shows including the National Business Aviation Association, National Agricultural Aviation Association, Helicopter Association International Heli-Expo and MRO (Maintenance Repair and Overhaul) Americas. Wessels has a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Iowa.
Jenna Veiga joined Oryana Community Co-op as its new marketing and communications manager. Veiga joins Oryana after working for more than 10 years in the wine industry, seven in northern Michigan. Veiga earned her Bachelor’s degree in restaurant, hotel and institutional management from Texas Tech University before earning her master’s degree in international sustainable tourism from both the University of North Texas and CATIE (Centro Agronómico Tropical de Investigación y Enseñanza) in Costa Rica.
Leelanau County Planning Director Trudy Galla will receive the President’s Award virtually Oct. 28 from the Michigan Association of Planning. Sarah Lucas, president of the board of directors of the Michigan Association of Planning praised Galla for leading “the creation of award-winning county-wide plans” as well as supporting “the work of township and village planning efforts with the expertise and extensive knowledge she developed over her many years of service and dedication to lifelong learning,” according to a release. Galla has worked for Leelanau County since 1988 and has served as interim County Administrator, director of the Brownfield Redevelopment Authority and the Damage Assessment Group of the county’s Emergency Operations Center. She is a member of the Leelanau County Land Bank Authority, Michigan IMAGIN (Geographic Information System) group and the Michigan Recycling Coalition.
Carla A. Gribbs, the regional manager for DTE Energy in Traverse City, announced she is retiring from the company effective Oct. 31 after more than 40 years working at DTE. Gribbs said she plans to continue as Venture North vice chairperson and as Michigan Municipal League Foundation chairperson into 2023, according to an email. Jonathan Wilson, DTE regional manager for Western Michigan, will represent Northern Michigan and the Upper Peninsula until a new regional manager is hired, according to the email. Wilson can be reached at Jonathan.wilson@dteenergy.com.
Aurora Consulting, LLC added Kristen Hansen to its ranks as a patent strategy specialist. Hansen is a registered patent practitioner with the United States Patent and Trademark Office and has more than 15 years of experience with a focus on “developing U.S. and international patent portfolio strategies for individual, university and corporate clients,” according to a release. Hansen has been a technology specialist and patent agent at several law firms, where she “drafted and prosecuted hundreds of patent applications for Fortune 100 clients,” according to the release. Hansen has a master’s and bachelor’s degree from the University of Minnesota in electrical engineering.
Dr. Joshua J. Kroll joined Munson Medical Center and Munson Healthcare Grayling Hospital as a board-certified physician specializing in family medicine. Kroll practices in Traverse City at Thirlby Clinic, located at 3537 W. Front St., Suite I. Kroll is accepting new patients and appointments can be made by calling (231) 935-8950. Kroll also practices at the Grayling Community Health Center, located at 1250 E. Michigan Ave., and the Prudenville Community Health Center. Kroll graduated medical school from Michigan State University and completed a residency in family medicine at the Munson Medical Center Family Practice Residency Program in Traverse City.
Dr. Derek E. Pyne is a member of the staff at Munson Medical Center as a board-certified specialist in family medicine. Among Pyne’s special interests and areas of focus are pediatric care, diabetes, cardiovascular health and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. Pyne practices at Munson Partners in Health and the Munson Walk In Clinic, both located at 3074 N. U.S. 31 South in Traverse City. He is accepting new patients and appointments can be made by calling (231) 935-0535. Pyne graduated medical school at Michigan State University and completed a residency in family medicine at Munson Medical Center Family Practice Residency Program.
Phil Catlett, president and CEO of the Better Business Bureau Serving Western Michigan, is retiring at the end of the year after 10 years in that position. Catlett came to the BBB after working in radio, serving as account manager, national sales manager and vice president for communications companies serving west Michigan. During his tenure with the Better Business Bureau Serving Western Michigan, Catlett was part of two office moves and helped manage expanded educational programming and Diversity, Equity and Inclusion initiatives. The BBB Board of Directors are concluding a search for his replacement.
