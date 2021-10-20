The U.S. Department of Agriculture appointed five Farm Service Agency State Executive Directors and seven Rural Development State Directors. Grand Traverse region resident Brandon Fewins was appointed the Rural Development State Director for Michigan. Fewins has served as the northern Michigan regional manager for U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow for more than 20 years and has been an advisor to the U.S Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry. Fewins grew up on a centennial farm and is a small business owner. In the recent appointments, Dr. Timothy Boring was named FSA State Executive Director for Michigan. Boring, who operates his family’s sixth-generation farm in Stockbridge, is the president and founder of Michigan Agriculture Advancement. He has served on the Michigan Commission of Agriculture and Rural Development, Michigan Agri-Business Association and Michigan Soybean Promotion Committee.
TART Trails named its Leelanau Trail Crew — Eric Braverman, David Dean, Dave Fisher, Dick Kelley, Gary MacAulay, Dave Monstrey and Chuck Percy — as the 2021 recipients of the Jim Mudgett Trail Pioneer Award. The Leelanau Trail is the only one within the network entirely owned and operated by TART Trails, Inc., according to a release. The all-volunteer Leelanau Trail Maintenance Crew works from the spring through the fall on improvements and maintenance, including “safety inspections, replacement and repairing of damaged signs, benches, pavement, bridges, boardwalks, culverts and marking, creating clear vision areas at intersections, trimming and cutting vegetation along the trail corridor, clearing debris such as downed trees, liter, branches, excessive sand and gravel, cutting roots under the trail, grading unpaved trail surfaces, repairing soil erosion,” according to a release. Named for a founding board member of TART Trails, the award is presented annually at TART Trails’ Oktoberfest celebration.
Northwestern Michigan College hired Jason Slade as its first Vice President for Strategic Initiatives. The new position “will be tasked with charting the college’s future direction,” according to a release from NMC. The director of NMC’s Technical Division since 2019, Slade will start his new post Nov. 29. The vice president for strategic initiatives will rework the college’s Lifelong and Professional Learning area after Marguerite Cotto announced she would retire at the end of the year. The 2015-16 recipient of the National Institute for Staff and Organizational Development award for teaching excellence, Slade joined NMC as a faculty member in 2014.
The Benzie County Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors named Michelle Barefoot as its director. Barefoot joined the Chamber in May 2020 as operations manager of the Convention and Visitors’ Bureau. Board and raised in southeastern Michigan, Barefoot moved to the area in 2012. She has 28 years of experience in retail, most recently as senior buyer and bookkeeper at Labadie’s Summer Place Casuals. Barefoot is an avid outdoor enthusiast and works at Crystal Mountain as a Certified Alpine and Certified Telemark ski instructor.
Dr. Morgan Buda joined Munson Medical Center as a physician specializing in family medicine. Buda has special interests in women’s health and LGBTQ medicine. Buda practices at Milliken Medical Group, located at 224 Circle Drive in Traverse City, and Munson Urgent Care, located at 550 Munson Ave. Buda is accepting new patients and appointments can be made by calling (231) 935-0600. Buda graduated medical school from East Tennessee State University and completed a residency in family medicine at University of Minnesota Medical Center.
Amy Hartzog joins the planning team at TART Trails. In her role as Trail Planner, Hartzog be “responsible for trail planning efforts through all stages of trail development and maintenance,” according to a release. Her main focus in her new position will be the Nakwema Trailway and Boardman Lake Loop Trail. Hartzog has a background as a program manager for the city of Fort Wayne, Indiana. Hartzog was responsible for 85 miles of trails and greenways within the city limits.
Northwest Michigan Procurement Technical Assistance Center Regional Director Cathy Fairbanks was elected president of the PTACs of Michigan, Inc. Fairbanks became president Oct. 1 after several years of serving as the organization’s vice president. The non-profit PTACs of Michigan, Inc. focuses on professional development and is the main point of contact for Michigan’s 10 regional PTAC centers. Fairbanks has been with the Northwest Michigan PTAC for more than nine years, the past five as regional director. A program of Networks Northwest, the Northwest Michigan PTAC covers 10 counties in the Lower Peninsula and the Upper Peninsula.
The Antrim Charlevoix Kalkaska Association of Realtors named Dennis Halverson its 2021 Realtor of the Year. Given in recognition of outstanding leadership and service, local award winners are chosen by their peers. Nominees are evaluated on community service, education, business accomplishments and service to the Realtor organization at the local, state and national level. Licensed with Berkshire Hathaway Real Estate Services in Charlevoix, Halverson joined the ACK Association in 2015 and was elected to the ACK board of directors in 2017, currently serving as association president. Halverson also serves on the personnel and finance committees and on the Northern Michigan MLS Board of Directors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.