Forest Area Credit Union Mortgage Originator Joan Markcum was among 39 people chosen as 2020 Credit Union Rock Stars by Credit Union Magazine. According to a release, the Credit Union Rock Stars program “recognizes outstanding credit union professionals and volunteers from a wide range of disciplines who use their unique strengths to advance the mission of their credit unions.” In her profile, it said Markcum became the sole mortgage originator at FAFCU in late 2018 and the credit union’s “mortgage closings grew 49% in 2019, with 23% additional growth projected for 2020.” The release added Markcum joined FAFCU as a full-time teller in 2000 and “gradually expanded her role within member services.” The full story on Markcum is available at https://news.cuna.org/articles/118482-nurturing-a-different-kind-of-life.
United States Senator Debbie Stabenow (D-MI) was named a 2020 Beer Champion by the Beer Institute. According to a release, the award was “for her instrumental leadership in supporting federal policies that aid the success of U.S. brewers and beer importers.” Co-sponsoring the Craft Beverage Modernization and Tax Reform Act “to provide permanent excise tax relief to America’s brewers and beer importers” also was mentioned in the release. The beer industry in Michigan generates more than $8.8 billion annually and supports 62,000 jobs, according to the release.
DTE Energy appointed Lynette Dowler as vice president of public affairs and president of the DTE Foundation. Dowler succeeds Nancy Moody, who retired after nearly 32 years with the company. In her 37 years with DTE, Dowler has held several roles in the organization, including director of corporate safety and nuclear supply chain management and director of the River Rouge and Trenton Channel Power Plants. Outside of DTE, Dowler chairs the Monroe County Community College Board of Trustees and is on the board of The Parade Company and the Sphinx Organization.
