McLaren Northern Michigan Digestive Health added two new gastroenterologists, Dr. Kyle Robertson and Dr. Cale Sebald. Robertson and Sebald will work alongside Dr. James Doull and Dr. Luke McCrone. Robertson and Sebald are accepting new patients and appointments can be made by calling (800) 248-6777 or visiting mclaren.org/northern.
Robertson earned his bachelor’s degree in biology from the University of Michigan. Robertson attended medical school at the Michigan State University College of Osteopathic Medicine. He completed his internal medicine residency at St. John Macomb-Oakland Hospital in Warren and his gastroenterology fellowship at McLaren Greater Lansing. Sebald earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of Michigan before attending medical school at the Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine. After completing his internal medicine residency at Mercy Health in Muskegon, Sebald completed his gastroenterology fellowship at St. John Health System–Oakland Hospital. Sebald has a special interest in eosinophilic esophagitis management as well as the treatment of Hepatitis C.
Douglas Swartz has joined Century 21 Northland as a sales affiliate. A lifelong resident of northern Michigan, Schwartz has experience in sales. Swartz can be contacted at douglas@c21northland.com or (989) 350-6778.
Mike Kebler joined the Traverse City office of Morgan Stanley Wealth Management as a financial adviser. Kebler will work with the 45th Parallel Group at 300 E. Front St. The Lansing native recently was with the corporate finance department at Hagerty. Kebler has a bachelor’s degree in finance from Michigan State University and a master’s degree in accounting.
Michelle Elliott recently joined Traverse City Tourism as an account manager. Elliott comes to the organization after more than 10 years in the area hospitality industry, including roles with the National Cherry Festival, Traverse City Pit Spitters and Iceman Cometh Challenge. She also owned her own consulting business, Leave It to ME. According to a release, in her position as account manager, Elliott will work with hotels and other hospitality-related businesses for “advertising and partnership opportunities” and coordinate events like the 2021 Traverse City 70.3 Ironman.
