Munson Healthcare named Chris Squire as the community president for Otsego Memorial Hospital in Gaylord. Squire had been serving as the interim community president since May. The announcement was made by Munson Healthcare East Region and Grayling Hospital President Kirsten Korth-White. Squire joined Otsego Memorial in June of 2013 as the vice president of professional and ancillary services. After Otsego Memorial was integrated with Munson Healthcare, Squire’s role expanded to the East Region and was responsible for Munson Healthcare Charlevoix, Grayling and Otsego Memorial hospitals. Squire has a master’s degree in business administration and one in health administration from the University of Iowa. He completed an executive fellowship with Spectrum Health.
Nancy van Praag joined the design team at Nowak Cabinets in Williamsburg earlier this year. Van Praag has more than 25 years of experience in the kitchen and bathroom design business. She strives to blend a client’s lifestyle and needs into her designs with “an eye toward balance, scale, texture and color,” according to a release.
Scott Hardy joined the newly-expanded Coldwell Banker Schmidt Commercial Team of Realtors. Hardy has 5 years of commercial real estate experience with a focus on new development and retail investment. Hardy is vice-chair of the Traverse City Downtown Development Authority and has decades of involvement in regulatory requirements and other fields of development in the city.
