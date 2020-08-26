Graham Brinklow joined Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwestern Michigan as a mentoring specialist. Brinklow is the organization’s fifth mentoring specialist, allowing it to “match 75-100 more children with a caring, adult mentor,” according to a release. As a mentoring specialist, he will provide volunteer recruitment, child enrollment and match support for both community and school-based programs in Grand Traverse County. Brinklow has more than 25 years of experience in the field, primarily at the Indiana Youth Group and The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis. Brinklow received his bachelor’s degree from Michigan State University.
Dr. Erik H. Howell joined Munson Medical Center and is part of Munson Healthcare’s heart team of 22 cardiologists. Howell is board-certified in interventional cardioogy. Howell practices with Traverse Heart & Vascular and will see patients at the Traverse City and Kalkaska locations. He is accepting new patients and appointments can be made by calling (231) 935-5800 or 1-800-637-4033. A graduate of the Michigan State University medical school, Howell completed an internal medicine internship and a residency in cardiovascular disease at Cleveland Clinic and a fellowship in general and interventional cardiology at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester, N.Y. He is board certified in internal medicine, cardiovascular disease, and interventional cardiology.
Miller, Poineau & Naumes Builders in East Jordan has hired Cody Fryczynski as project manager. He will be the liaison between the homeowner and the project, working with subcontractors, pulling permits and ordering and specifying building material. Fryczynski has more than seven years of experience in the construction industry. He grew up in the trades working for his family’s painting/contracting company. A licensed builder and contractor, Fryczynski owned his own carpentry business for more than three years.
Traverse City arbitrator and mediator Lee Hornberger has been selected for inclusion in The Best Lawyers in America 2021. Hornberger was selected in the arbitration and mediation category. The Best Lawyers list is peer-review based and, according to a release, is “the oldest peer-review publication in the legal profession.” Hornberger was in The Best Lawyers of America 2018 and 2019 for arbitration and 2020 and 2021 for arbitration and mediation. He is on the 2016-2019 Michigan Super Lawyers lists for alternative dispute resolution. Hornberger has chaired several positions with the State Bar of Michigan and the Grand Traverse-Leelanau-Antrim Bar Association. A former member of the State Bar’s Representative Assembly, Hornberger is a member of the Professional Resolution Experts of Michigan and a diplomate member of The National Academy of Distinguished Neutrals.
Munson Medical Center added Dr. Spencer R. Couturier, a specialist in diagnostic radiology, to its staff. Couturier practices with Grand Traverse Radiologists, P.C., at Munson Medical Center and reads for other hospitals in the Munson Healthcare system. A graduate from the Michigan State University medical school, Couturier completed a diagnostic radiology internship at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland and his residency at Stanford Health Care in California.
Thomas Houseman is the new winemaker at 2 Lads Winery on Old Mission Peninsula. Houseman was the head winemaker at Anne Amie Vineyards in Oregon’s Willamette Valley for the last 14 years. His wines have been featured in national publications Wine Spectator, Wine Enthusiast and Robert Parker’s Wine Advocate, according to a release. Houseman said he has worked along the 45th parallel in New Zealand and Oregon. Since he arrived at the start of the 2020 harvest, 2 Lads anticipates the first wines produced under Houseman will be released in the spring of 2021. According to a release, Houseman began his professional career as a modern dancer in New York City.
Attorney Joseph E. Quandt of Kuhn Rogers PLC was named to U.S. News and World Report’s Best Lawyers in America 2021. Quandt made the list in environmental and litigation law. Quandt made the list for the 11th consecutive year. According to a release from the Traverse City firm, fewer than 1 percent of U.S. lawyers earn the distinction. Nominations are from members of the judiciary and bar, the release added.
The Traverse City SCORE chapter honored longtime volunteer Charlie Bumb after 17 years of serving as a mentor for the business organization. Bumb was presented the Dan Wittkopp Outstanding Service Award by current chapter president Michael Caruso. Wittkopp was a former mentor and 2019 treasurer of SCORE chapter 578. According to a release, Bumb had “1,100 mentoring sessions with clients during his tenure, serving as the primary mentor for 87 percent of the sessions, and conducting 53 percent of the follow-on sessions with new business hopefuls and established company owners from the 5-county region.”
