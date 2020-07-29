Real estate sales professionals Ben Summerfield and Kim Guifoyle have joined Exit Realty Paramount, located in Traverse City at 13919 S. West Bay Shore Drive, Suite 104.
Financial services and advisory firm Rehmann announced the promotion of three of its northern Michigan associates, two in its Traverse City office. Stephanie Cardenas was promoted to senior administrative assistant and Tyler DiGesare to advisory & tax senior. In its Cheboygan office, Svetlana Sinadinoska was promoted to assurance senior. Rehmann has nearly 900 associates in Michigan, Ohio and Florida.
Traverse City Tourism Vice President of Marketing Jennifer Case earned the Certified Destination Management Executive designation. The designation is “the tourism industry’s highest individual educational achievement, designed to prepare graduates to become more effective organizational and community leaders,” according to a release. The 2020 CDME class was recognized virtually during Destinations International’s Annual Convention July 14–15. Destinations International has more than 4,700 members and partners from nearly 600 destinations in some 15 countries.
Century 21 Northland Realtor Ron Williamson received the Masters Diamond Award from the parent company. Diamond-level status is awarded to a Century 21 sales affiliate with a minimum of 57 closed transaction sides in a calendar year. Williamson also earned the Quality Service Pinnacle award for achieving an overall feedback score of 95 percent or higher for two consecutive years. As a licensed Realtor since 1985, Williamson ranked No. 32 out of the top 100 Century 21 realtors in Michigan.
A local cherry farmer will be featured in a radio ad by Michigan’s Rural America 2020. Cheryl Kobernik, co-owner of North Star Organics in Frankfort, will voice the ad, which debuted July 27 and runs through August. The political group is critical of the Trump Administration’s policies on trade and agriculture. The four members of the committee took to Zoom and Facebook Live on Friday to discuss President Donald Trump’s policies and how they have affected rural Michigan in general and farmers in particular. The Zoom conference was also an opportunity to discuss the president’s trade policies in advance of the Farmers for Trump Freedom Fest scheduled for Sunday in Vassar, east of Saginaw. The event was hosted by Michigan Trump Republicans and the Michigan Conservative Coalition, according to a Facebook event post.
Isaac Knorr, president of Knorr Marketing, appeared in the “Forty Under 40” July/August issue of Home Furnishings Business magazine, a national furniture industry trade publication. Its Forty Under 40 Class of 2020 “recognizes young leaders in the home furnishings industry ... whose actions and leadership are driving the industry forward through their commitment to their core values, professional excellence, business growth and the communities in which they serve,” according to the magazine. A reception is planned for the High Point Fall Market in October. Knorr was named chief operating officer in 2018 and president of the agency headquartered in Traverse City in 2019.
McLaren Northern Michigan Foundation honored Dr. H. Gunner Deery II with the Jack Clark Philanthropy and Service Award. Deery is an infectious disease specialist and McLaren Northern Michigan Hospital board member. Award recipients are nominated by a Foundation Board ad-hoc committee. Deery has served on state and national committees during his three decades in health care.
