Realtor Cory Beuerle of Century 21 Northland earned the company’s Centurion Producer Award for individual sales production.
Beuerle ranked 12th out of the top 100 Century 21 agents in Michigan in 2019.
Beuerle has been an agent for 27 years and has lived in Suttons Bay for 33 years.
The 86th District Court announced the hiring of Jessica Allmand as attorney magistrate in Antrim County.
Allmand’s duties include criminal arraignments, informal hearings, settlement conferences and small claims hearings, according to a release. The Bellaire resident has more than 25 years of experience as an attorney. She graduated magna cum laude with a degree in political science and obtained her juris doctor from the University of Louisville School of Law. Most of Allmand’s career was in real estate and bankruptcy law in southern Michigan.
Family Nurse Practitioner Lance Edgerton has joined McLaren Northern Michigan Mitchell Park Family Medicine at 2390 Mitchell Park Drive in Petoskey.
Edgerton is with the practice of Dr. Robert Allum and Physician Assistant Carolyn Wiese. Edgerton has worked at McLaren Northern Michigan for 11 years.
He began as a patient-care technician on the medical-surgical unit before becoming a registered nurse on the unit.
He spent the last six years as a nurse in the operating room. Edgerton is accepting new patients. Appointments can be made at 231-487-7200.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.