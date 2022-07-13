Andrew P. Bone, M.D., joined the staff at Munson Medical Center as a board-certified specialist in family medicine. He graduated from medical school at Wayne State University in Detroit and completed his residency in family medicine at St. Mary’s Hospital in Grand Rapids. Bone practices at the Munson Walk-in Clinic at 3074 N. U.S. 31 South.
Keller Williams Northern Michigan added Amanda Duran and Gavin Caverly to its team. Duran, who grew up in Bellaire, will work in Traverse City, Alden, Bellaire and surrounding areas. Caverly is a northwest Michigan native.
Cherry Republic named Traverse City native Sara Harding as the vice president of Climate and Community Impact. Harding will be a member of the company’s Leadership Team and will lead the newly-formed Impact Department. Her work will include managing government, philanthropy, advocacy, sustainability, business engagement and social change network projects. Additionally, Harding is a board member with Traverse Connect and TART Trails.
Old Town Playhouse recently welcomed new officers to its Board of Trustees: Paul Jarboe, president; Kerr Anderson, vice president; Chuck Moeser, treasurer; Marcy Hermann, secretary; Margaret (Peg) Brace, board member; Michael Binstead, board member; Nancy Brick, board member; Karen Feahr, board member; Carly McCall, board member; Lindsay Raymond, board member; Chris Radu, board member and Rita Whaley, board member.
The Ninth Coast Guard District presided over a change of command ceremony recently at the Air Station in Traverse City. The air station was transferred to Cmdr. Andrew Schanno. He returns to the local air station after serving as executive officer at Air Station Sitka, Alaska. Christopher Wright is the outgoing commander of the Traverse City station.
Four from the marine industry were elected to serve as 2022 officers of the Recreational Boating Industries Education Foundation. Elected to one-year terms were Jim Coburn of Coburn Consulting in Macomb, president; Amy Krueger Malow of Jefferson Beach Yachts Sales in St. Clair Shores, vice president; Rob McCarthy of SkipperBuds in Harrison Township, treasurer; and Nicki Polan of Michigan Boating Industries Association in Commerce Township, secretary. Other foundation board directors include Matt Anderson of Global Marine Insurance in Traverse City and Torre Miller of Diesel Fuel Doctor in Sunfield. Managed by the Michigan Boating Industries Association since 1986, the foundation has granted $422,117 to deserving recipients interested in working within the state’s marine industry. The foundation awarded $12,500 in scholarships to seven Michigan students pursing careers in the marine industry this year.
