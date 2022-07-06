Gosling Czubak Engineering Sciences added Fred Peters to the team as survey crew chief. Peters graduated with a bachelor’s degree in surveying engineering from Ferris State University. His work will include topographic, boundary, section retracement and road design surveys, construction layout and staking.
Former Health Department of Northwest Michigan Health Officer Lisa Peacock was selected to receive this year’s Roy R. Manty Distinguished Service Award. Peacock started working as a staff nurse at Munson Medical Center in 1991. She joined the HDNW in 2010 as a nurse practitioner/family and community health supervisor. She later was named the health officer overseeing agency operations for the Benzie-Leelanau District Health Department.
Jennifer S. Kang, M.D., joined the staff of Munson Medical Center as a board-certified specialist in neurosurgery. Kang practices at Munson Neurosurgery, 1221 Sixth St., Suite 300, in Traverse City. She graduated from medical school at Indiana University and completed a residency in neurological surgery at the University of Colorado.
Lake Michigan Credit Union announced the hiring of Thomas Nestor as an SBA loan officer in Michigan. Nestor graduated with a business administration degree from Michigan State University. He has more than 40 years of experience in financial services, market strategy and management.
The Michigan HomeCare and Hospice Association inducted three new members to represent the 2022 Class of the Michigan Home Care and Hospice Hall of Fame, including Munson Home Health Services President and CEO Shari Wilson.
Sara Herberger becomes a program officer with the Manistee County Community Foundation this August. Herberger will work with the foundation’s grant-making and strategic programs, including managing the Minger Family Endowment Fund. Previously, she managed the Historic Vogue Theatre of Manistee.
Michigan State Police Trooper Jason DeVries was recognized during the annual Michigan Association of Chiefs of Police Awards Banquet Program. DeVries received the Medal of Valor and Purple Heart for his actions during an October 2021 traffic stop. He was assigned to the MSP Niles Post.
The Michigan Economic Development Corporation welcomes Natalie Chmiko as senior vice president of Small Business Solutions, Amy Rencher as senior vice president of Small Business Services and Matt McCauley as senior vice president of Regional Prosperity. Chmiko is the MEDC’s current vice president of Small Business Solutions. Rencher is Managing Director of Entrepreneurial Programs and Services for TechTown in Detroit. McCauley is the CEO of Networks Northwest in Traverse City.
Munson Healthcare President and CEO Ed Ness received the 2022 Healthcare Leadership Award and the 2021 Grassroots Champion Award from the Michigan Health and Hospital Association. Ness is one of three health care executives in the state to receive this leadership recognition. He started at Munson Medical Center in 1999 and took on his current position in 2010.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.