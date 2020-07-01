Century 21 Northland Realtor Steve Scheppe earned Masters Diamond status. The award is for a Century 21 sales associate with a minimum of 57 closed transactions within a calendar year. One of the top sales associate/associate brokers at Century 21 Northland, Scheppe has earned two Centurion awards, a Masters Diamond and several Quality Service awards during his career. Scheppe ranked 26th among the top 100 Century 21 agents in the state of Michigan in 2019.
Dr. Justin R. Tannir joined Munson Medical Center as a board-certified specialist in ophthalmology. Tanner practices at Traverse City Eye Consultants, located at 5199 N. Royal Drive in Traverse City. He is accepting new patients and appointments can be made by calling (231) 935-8101. A graduate of the Northwestern University Medical School. Tannir completed a residency in ophthalmology and a fellowship in glaucoma at Wayne State University’s Kresge Eye Institute in Detroit.
City Opera House Executive Director Diane Baribeau officially retired from Michigan State University/Wharton Center for the Performing Arts on June 30. Baribeau will continue in her position at the City Opera House and remain as the liaison between the Traverse City entity and the Wharton Center. Baribeau spent more than 42 years at MSU, 13 in University Development and the final 29 years at Wharton Center for Performing Arts. Baribeau’s mother was the box office manager for MSU’s Lecture Concert Series. Baribeau relinquished her role as general manager at the Wharton Center in 2015 as part of the management agreement between the City Opera House and the Wharton Center. Baribeau has been key to several Opera House initiatives, including the Bryan Crough Dressing Rooms, community Overture Room and restrooms on the third floor and multiple arts education program.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.