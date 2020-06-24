Sales affiliate Andrea Galloup of Century 21 Northland received the Masters Emerald Award from Century 21 as a top producer in the country. Emerald status is for a Century 21 sales affiliate with at least 45 closed transaction sides in a calendar year. Galloup received a trophy and an invitation to the annual Century 21 Top Agent Retreat. Galloup ranked 38th among the top 100 Century 21 real estate agents in Michigan in 2019.
Ashley Lardie has joined the Traverse Area Association of Realtors as the organization’s new membership and event services assistant. Lardie comes to TAAR after 2½ years in customer service. A 2017 graduate of Kingsley High School, Lardie was born and raised in Grand Traverse County.
Dr. Gary B. Rajah has joined Munson Medical Center as a specialist in neurosurgery. Rajah also has special interests in cerebrovascular neurosurgery, endovascular neurosurgery including stroke thrombectomy, aneurysm coiling and skull-base neurosurgery. Rajah practices at Munson Neurosurgery, located at 1221 Sixth St., Suite 100. He is accepting new patients, and appointments can be made by calling (231) 392-0640. A graduate of Wayne State University, Rajah completed a residency in neurosurgery at Wayne State University/Detroit Medical Center. He completed a fellowship in vascular/endovascular neurosurgery from the University of Buffalo, Gates Vascular Institute at the Canon Stroke Center.
The Leelanau School in Glen Arbor announced two hirings. Katherine (Kate) Murdock Olson will be director of development while Catherine Creighton is the new director of admissions. Murdock Olson formerly was the director of donor relations at Interlochen Center for the Arts. Murdock Olson also has served as Associate Dean of Admissions at Cranbrook Upper School, Director of Conservatory Admissions at Lawrence University, Director of Alumni, Parents, and Volunteers at Interlochen, and Admissions Officer at San Francisco Conservatory of Music. Murdock Olson is a graduate of Oberlin College with a degree in religion, with concentrations in music history and studio art. Creighton comes to The Leelanau School after 12 years as the Senior Assistant Director of Admissions and Financial Aid at Interlochen Center for the Arts. Prior to joining the admissions office, Creighton served as Residence Hall Counselor and Residence Hall Manager at Interlochen. Creighton is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison School of Education with a double major in art and English with a creative writing emphasis and a certificate in Celtic studies.
