Century 21 Northland Realtor Mike Annelin earned the Century 21 Centurion Producer Award for sales success in 2019. Annelin ranked No. 10 among the top 100 Century 21 Realtors in Michigan. Annelin has earned three previous Centurion Producer awards and a Double Centurion Producer Award. He has been an independent sales associate for 14 years at Century 21. Centurion Producer status is for between 66 and 131 units.

