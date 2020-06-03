Three MSU Federal Credit Union board members were re-elected for 2020: secretary Sue Carter, Bill Beekman and Michael Hudson. A professor at the MSU School of Journalism, Carter has served on the MSUFCU board of directors since 2011.
A member of the board since 2013, Beekman is the Vice President and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics at MSU.
Hudson has served on the board since 2014 as is the Director of MSU’s Resource Center for Persons with Disabilities. Additional MSUFCU board members are Chair Angela Brown, Vice Chair Gregory Deppong, Treasurer Ernest Betts, John Brick, Steven Kurncz and Janet Lillie.
